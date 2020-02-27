Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Goldman makes further investment in no-code software firm Unqork

Goldman makes further investment in no-code software firm Unqork

Unqork, a no-code application platform used by big name financial services firms has topped up its Series B funding round with an additional $51 million from, among others, Goldman Sachs.

The additional money - with investments from Capital G, Aquiline Technology Growth and World Innovation Lab - brings Unqork's Series B round to $131 million.

Unqork is a platform that helps large enterprises build complex custom software and applications without having to write a single line of code - making the process faster, with higher quality, and lower costs.

Since launching in 2017, the company has signed up the likes of Goldman, HSBC, Liberty Mutual and Manulife.

"We can say firsthand that Unqork is changing the way the financial services industry thinks about enterprise technology and how it gets built," says Sarah Shenton, VP, merchant banking division, Goldman. "Time and time again we see the power of the Unqork platform turn sceptical IT leaders into true believers."

The latest funding will be used to boost Unqork's sales, marketing and engineering teams, and build out partnerships for a global expansion.

Gary Hoberman, CEO, Unqork, says: "IT leaders are reporting speeds to deploy value-creating technology over one-hundred times faster than traditional coding. This latest funding round provides us with the resources needed to continue empowering these organizations to scale their businesses."

