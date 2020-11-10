Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Italian challenger bank Aidexa raises €45 million

Italian challenger bank Aidexa raises €45 million

Aidexa, an Italian challenger bank for SMEs, has raised €45 million in seed financing.

Founded by Roberto Nicastro, former general manager of Unicredit, Aidexa intends to use a combination of AI and Open Banking to target the seven million businesses in Italy with a turnover of less than €10 million.

The startup, which plans to recruit approximately 100 staff in the coming months has set a goal of breaking even within three years and landing 100,000 customers in five.

Aidexa currently operates as credit institution, offering loans and investment-related services, but expects to obtain a full banking licence in 2021.

The €45 million in seed funding was raised from the Generali Group, Banca Sella, IFIS, and from VCs, family offices, trade associations and angel investors.

