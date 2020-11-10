Italian challenger bank Aidexa raises €45 million

Aidexa, an Italian challenger bank for SMEs, has raised €45 million in seed financing.

Founded by Roberto Nicastro, former general manager of Unicredit, Aidexa intends to use a combination of AI and Open Banking to target the seven million businesses in Italy with a turnover of less than €10 million.



The startup, which plans to recruit approximately 100 staff in the coming months has set a goal of breaking even within three years and landing 100,000 customers in five.



Aidexa currently operates as credit institution, offering loans and investment-related services, but expects to obtain a full banking licence in 2021.



The €45 million in seed funding was raised from the Generali Group, Banca Sella, IFIS, and from VCs, family offices, trade associations and angel investors.

