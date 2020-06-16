Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

illimity

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Channels

Start ups

Keywords

Mobile & online banking Open APIs
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Italy&#39;s illimity switches on Open Banking platform with scooter sharing and fitness tracker

Italy's illimity switches on Open Banking platform with scooter sharing and fitness tracker

Italian digital bank illimity has introduced electronic scooter-sharing firm MiMoto and fitness tracker Fitbit as the first partners for its Open Banking-based collaborative 'Hubs' offering.

In illimity Hubs customers can utilise the services provided by the partners on the illimitybank.com platform and activate services in synergy with banking operations.

The Fitbit hub is crafted around the creation of spending plans and points that are linked to the number of steps that clients take. Through MiMoto, users can find available scooters through a Geomapping function, obtain expense reports for the journeys they have made or acquire a co-branded MiMoto electronic debit card.

Carlo Panella, head of direct banking and chief digital operations officer in illimity, comments: “In full open banking logic we have created a unique platform that enables customers to access the apps of non-financial partners of excellence in an ecosystem that is advanced in terms of both what is provided and the interconnected user experience."

Related Companies

illimity

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Channels

Start ups

Keywords

Mobile & online banking Open APIs
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Impact Study] Instant Payments: Why Covid-19 is Bringing the Roadmap Forward Instant Payments: Why Covid-19 is Bringing the Roadmap Forward

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[On-Demand Webinar] Real Time Payments: Innovation in an accelerating instant world, [On-Demand Webi[On-Demand Webinar] Real Time Payments: Innovation in an accelerating instant world

Trending Stories

Trending

  1. DBS customers can now see what they may look like when they reach retirement age

  2. Santander to hire 3000 techies this year

  3. JPMorgan Chase to debut digital receipt management

  4. Bankrupt fintech founders win seed round to help other SMEs avoid invoice management trap

  5. Affirm launches savings account

Research
See all papers »
Instant Payments: Why Covid-19 is Bringing the Roadmap Forward

Instant Payments: Why Covid-19 is Bringing the Roadmap Forward

A 3 Step Guide to Driving Customer-Centricity with Big Data

A 3 Step Guide to Driving Customer-Centricity with Big Data

The Future of Blockchain 2020

The Future of Blockchain 2020