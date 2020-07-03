Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/wholesale banking

News and resources on transaction banking, corporate banking and supply chain finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

JPMorgan Chase

Lead Channel

Wholesale banking

Channels

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
JPMorgan to remove &#39;master&#39; and &#39;slave&#39; from code - Reuters

JPMorgan to remove 'master' and 'slave' from code - Reuters

JPMorgan Chase is removing terms like "slave," "master" and "blacklist" from its internal code and technology policies and standards, according to Reuters.

The terms are all commonly used in some programming languages and hardware: "Master" refers to code that controls "slaves," or replicas. "Blacklist" describes items that are automatically denied.

The terms are being reappraised in the wake of the killing of George Floyd, who was filmed being choked to death by a police officer in Minneapolis in March.

The death sparked a new wave of Black Lives Matters protests that have already prompted far-reaching consequences, including about language.

In addition to JPMorgan Chase, Twitter and GitHub are removing the offending words from code, while some realtors are ditching the term "master bedroom".

With a sprawling mix of disparate and often very old code, JPMorgan's decision could cost months of work and millions of dollars, programming professor Mattan Griffel told Reuters.

Related Companies

JPMorgan Chase

Lead Channel

Wholesale banking

Channels

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [EBAday Online On-Demand Webinar] Advanced Data Analytics: A 360 degree view of payments

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

sponsored

JPMorgan Chase

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Paper] Charting a Core Transformation Roadmap to a Future Unknown, [New Paper] Charting a Core,[New Paper] Charting a Core Transformation Roadmap to a Future Unknown

Trending Stories

Related News
PayPal commits $550m to black and minority businesses and communities
/inclusion

PayPal commits $550m to black and minority businesses and communities

JPMorgan Chase offers sweetener to front-line staff during pandemic
/retail

JPMorgan Chase offers sweetener to front-line staff during pandemic

Trending

  1. FCA says Wirecard making &#39;good progress&#39;; fintechs warn of economic catastrophe

  2. Eurozone banks to take on Visa and Mastercard with home-grown payments platform

  3. TSB down days after boasting about online growth

  4. Zimbabwe moves to suspend mobile payments

  5. Australia takes first steps towards Open Banking

Research
See all papers »
Charting a Core Transformation Roadmap to a Future Unknown

Charting a Core Transformation Roadmap to a Future Unknown

Wealth Management: Driving Transformation through a 360° Client Lens

Wealth Management: Driving Transformation through a 360° Client Lens

Instant Payments: Why Covid-19 is Bringing the Roadmap Forward

Instant Payments: Why Covid-19 is Bringing the Roadmap Forward