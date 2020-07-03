JPMorgan to remove 'master' and 'slave' from code - Reuters

JPMorgan Chase is removing terms like "slave," "master" and "blacklist" from its internal code and technology policies and standards, according to Reuters.

The terms are all commonly used in some programming languages and hardware: "Master" refers to code that controls "slaves," or replicas. "Blacklist" describes items that are automatically denied.



The terms are being reappraised in the wake of the killing of George Floyd, who was filmed being choked to death by a police officer in Minneapolis in March.



The death sparked a new wave of Black Lives Matters protests that have already prompted far-reaching consequences, including about language.



In addition to JPMorgan Chase, Twitter and GitHub are removing the offending words from code, while some realtors are ditching the term "master bedroom".



With a sprawling mix of disparate and often very old code, JPMorgan's decision could cost months of work and millions of dollars, programming professor Mattan Griffel told Reuters.