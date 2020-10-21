Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
News and resources on ESG data and technology, Impact Investing and Sustainable Finance initiatives and best practices.
Barclays launches Eagle Lab Farm to boost UK agriculture

Barclays launches Eagle Lab Farm to boost UK agriculture

Barclays has teamed up with the University of Lincoln to open a lab housing cutting-edge agricultural technology that will support entrepreneurs and researchers looking to boost the UK's farming sector.

The venture is the 25th Barclays Eagle Lab, a network of co-working spaces for start-ups and scale-ups.

Housed at the University of Lincoln’s Riseholme Agri-tech research campus, the lab promises to help rural farming communities become leaders in applying technology to agriculture.

It will host a dedicated robotics lab, a demonstration packhouse and a model refrigerated supermarket aisle available for the entrepreneurs and researchers.

Mark Suthern, national head, agriculture, says: "We hope this space will provide start-ups with the opportunity to develop new and exciting technologies, accelerating their business and leading the UK in a new era of farming."

