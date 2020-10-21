Barclays launches Eagle Lab Farm to boost UK agriculture

Barclays has teamed up with the University of Lincoln to open a lab housing cutting-edge agricultural technology that will support entrepreneurs and researchers looking to boost the UK's farming sector.

The venture is the 25th Barclays Eagle Lab, a network of co-working spaces for start-ups and scale-ups.



Housed at the University of Lincoln’s Riseholme Agri-tech research campus, the lab promises to help rural farming communities become leaders in applying technology to agriculture.



It will host a dedicated robotics lab, a demonstration packhouse and a model refrigerated supermarket aisle available for the entrepreneurs and researchers.



Mark Suthern, national head, agriculture, says: "We hope this space will provide start-ups with the opportunity to develop new and exciting technologies, accelerating their business and leading the UK in a new era of farming."