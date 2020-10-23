Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/start ups

News and resources on fintech start-ups, scale-ups, hubs, accelerators, VCs and funding worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Urban One account rewards users for shopping at black-owned merchants

Urban One account rewards users for shopping at black-owned merchants

US media company Urban One has opened a digital bank account that rewards users for shopping at black-owned businesses.

The media brand primarily targets Black Americans and urban consumers in the United States. The ONE VIP account extends the firm's influence into financial services, offering a mobile app and associated rewards-based debit card for cash withdrawals, retail and online purchases.

The cards promote a Buy Black initiative that offers users additional loyalty rewards for shopping with 25 Black-owned brands. Points can be redeemed either for cashback or used as a donation to the Urban One Community Works Foundation (U1CW), which props up selected charities supporting people of color.

"We are excited to take the lead and be the first African American owned company to provide this kind of financial solution for Black consumers," says Jon Round, Urban One's SVP of financial services. "This digital financial solution and rewards programme allows us to provide access, flexibility, and empowerment to our consumers, and helps to circulate black dollars in the black community."

The ONE VIP Visa Prepaid Card is issued by Stride Bank.

The launch comes as the Black Lives Matter movement forces financial services firms to grapple with their role in America's racial wealth gap. Urban One will soon be joined by Greenwood, a digital banking platform for Black and Latinx people and business owners, set up by civil rights legend Andrew Young and rapper Killer Mike, which earlier this month raised $3 million in seed funding.

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Optimising cloud governance with increased automation

Comments: (1)

A Finextra member
A Finextra member 23 October, 2020, 10:47Be the first to give this comment the thumbs up 0 likes

I feel sorry for business owners of Chinese heritage or Indian heritage. They are not white caucasian, yet are being excluded from this deal.

Report abuse
Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Embracing Technology for Successful & Sustainable Wealth Management, [Webinar] Embracing T[Webinar] Embracing Technology for Successful & Sustainable Wealth Management

Trending

Related News
Greenwood raises $3m for digital banking platform for Blacks and Latinx
/inclusion

Greenwood raises $3m for digital banking platform for Blacks and Latinx

Trending

  1. Sopra Steria falls victim to ransomware attack

  2. Target2 experiences total system failure, Sepa payments delayed

  3. Sopra Steria laid low by Ryuk Ransomware

  4. UBS to invest $200 million in fintech startups

  5. Ripple weighs move to London over XRP&#39;s security status

Research
See all papers »
The Tipping Point of Cloud and Risk Management in Capital Markets

The Tipping Point of Cloud and Risk Management in Capital Markets

Increasing Resilience in Collaborative Financial Services

Increasing Resilience in Collaborative Financial Services

The Future of Fintech 2020

The Future of Fintech 2020