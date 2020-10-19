Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Bank of Canada

Lead Channel

People

Channels

Retail banking Wholesale banking Payments Cryptocurrency
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Bank of Canada advertises for digital currencies economist

Bank of Canada advertises for digital currencies economist

The Bank of Canada is looking to hire an economist focused on digital currencies and financial technologies as it continues to build up its expertise ahead of any possible CBDC implementation.

In a job posting, the BoC says it wants an economist to join its "large-scale" fintech research project, a key part of which will be contingency planning for a CBDC.

In February, the central bank stated that it has no plans to issue its own digital currency, but said this could change if cash usage drops off significantly or private options such as the Facebook-backed Libra gain widespread adoption.

However, it is still staffing up a CBDC programme it says is of "major social significance". The economist job ad comes after a June effort to recruit a project manager.

The economist job will entail monitoring and analysing developments in electronic money and payments, including CBDCs, cryptocurrencies, stablecoins, and crypto exchanges. Knowledge of bitcoin, ethereum and traditional payment systems are described as "nice-to-have".

Digital payments will be discussed in depth at EBAday 2020. For delegate passes, register now and join leaders from across Europe's payments ecosystem as EBAday addresses 'The Turning Point in Payments Transformation'.

Related Companies

Bank of Canada

Lead Channel

People

Channels

Retail banking Wholesale banking Payments Cryptocurrency
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Prioritising real-time payments today, not tomorrow

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

Embrace the new normal on the EBAday digital platform, Embrace the new normal on the EBAday digitalEmbrace the new normal on the EBAday digital platform

Trending

Related News
Bank of Japan preps CBDC experiments
/crypto

Bank of Japan preps CBDC experiments

Australian central bank sees no public policy case for retail CBDC
/crypto

Australian central bank sees no public policy case for retail CBDC

Lagarde makes case for digital euro

11 Sep

BIS says CBDCs deserve consideration

25 Jun

Bank of Canada advertises for CBDC project manager

17 Jun

Bank of Canada won't issue digital currency - yet

27 Feb

Bank of Canada says DLT not ready for interbank payment system

25 May 2017

Trending

  1. Sopra Steria falls victim to ransomware attack

  2. Target2 experiences total system failure, Sepa payments delayed

  3. Sopra Steria laid low by Ryuk Ransomware

  4. UBS to invest $200 million in fintech startups

  5. Ripple weighs move to London over XRP&#39;s security status

Research
See all papers »
The Tipping Point of Cloud and Risk Management in Capital Markets

The Tipping Point of Cloud and Risk Management in Capital Markets

Increasing Resilience in Collaborative Financial Services

Increasing Resilience in Collaborative Financial Services

The Future of Fintech 2020

The Future of Fintech 2020