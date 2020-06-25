Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/cryptocurrency

News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Payments Financial inclusion Wholesale banking Retail banking Covid-19

Keywords

Cards E-commerce Research/analysis
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
BIS says CBDCs deserve consideration

BIS says CBDCs deserve consideration

Central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) "deserve consideration" as an additional means of payment, says a report from the Bank for International Settlements (BIS).

In its annual economic report, BIS says that while central banks play a pivotal role in safeguarding the payments system, they also need to foster innovation.

One significant way in which they are looking to innovate is through the investigation of CBDCs. Last year, BIS surveyed 63 central banks, finding that 70% are currently, or soon will be, engaged in CBDC work. Since then, Canada, Italy and Thailand, among others, have taken significant steps on the issue.

The central bankers' bank has previously urged caution on the subject but it now says such digital currencies "could offer a new, safe, trusted and widely accessible means of payment".

Benoît Cœuré, head, BIS Innovation Hub, says: "Central banks around the world are stepping up their efforts to study CBDCs and, whether wholesale or retail, the goal is to create safe and reliable settlement instruments for transacting in the digital economy."

Elsewhere, the report urges central banks to keep evolving to ensure the safety and integrity of a payment system that is undergoing rapid digital innovation.

BIS also notes the Covid-19 pandemic's effect on retail payments, with a focus on unequal access among the poor and unbanked. It highlights the surge in contactless payments to more than 33% of card-present transactions from just over 27% in September, as well as the rapid growth in e-commerce, the slide in cross-border transactions and a forecast 20% drop in migrant remittances.

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Payments Financial inclusion Wholesale banking Retail banking Covid-19

Keywords

Cards E-commerce Research/analysis
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Paper] Charting a Core Transformation Roadmap to a Future Unknown

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[INDUSTRY SURVEY] SPOTLIGHTING THE IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON GLOBAL FINTECH, [INDUSTRY SURVEY] SPOTLIGHT[INDUSTRY SURVEY] SPOTLIGHTING THE IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON GLOBAL FINTECH

Trending Stories

Related News
Italian banks lend support to central bank digital currency initiatives
/crypto

Italian banks lend support to central bank digital currency initiatives

Thai central bank preps CBDC-based prototype for businesses payments
/crypto

Thai central bank preps CBDC-based prototype for businesses payments

Bank of Canada advertises for CBDC project manager

17 Jun

Brits go weeks without using cash during Covid-19 lockdown

11 Jun

Covid-19 spurs contactless payments takeup - Mastercard

30 Apr

Covid-19, cash, and the future of payments

06 Apr

Central banks proceeding with caution on own digital currencies

09 Jan 2019

Trending

  1. Wirecard shares crash on missing &#163;1.9 billion in cash

  2. Wirecard chief Braun arrested

  3. Wirecard: Missing EUR1.9 billion likely &quot;does not exist&quot;

  4. Mastercard to buy Finicity for open banking push

  5. Wirecard on the ropes as CEO Braun resigns

Research
See all papers »
Charting a Core Transformation Roadmap to a Future Unknown

Charting a Core Transformation Roadmap to a Future Unknown

Wealth Management - Driving Transformation through a 360° Client Lens

Wealth Management - Driving Transformation through a 360° Client Lens

Instant Payments: Why Covid-19 is Bringing the Roadmap Forward

Instant Payments: Why Covid-19 is Bringing the Roadmap Forward