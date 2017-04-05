 
Login | Sign up |Help
11 April 2017
Find out more
» View all news Next story »

CAD-coin V Fedcoin: The future of central bank digital currencies

05 April 2017  |  4647 views  |  0 US Coin Cash

An R3 academic paper on central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) investigates the relative merits of a public network-based retail Fedcoin option and the private, permissioned wholesale CAD-coin alternative.

With central banks around the world exploring the introduction of CBDCs, two different models have emerged: the CAD-coin, where a central bank issues a currency against some of its assets, and the Fedcoin, where a central bank issues a new type of currency that becomes a liability on its balance.

First envisioned by Canadian economist JP Koning and later picked up by the Federal Reserve Bank of St Louis' David Andolfatto, Fedcoin would be a government-backed currency - a cash alternative - that uses a bitcoin-style protocol but the US dollar as the monetary object, combining the best of cryptocurrencies and cash.

CAD-coin is a wholesale payments option that is being looked into by the Bank of Canada with the country's biggest banks, Payments Canada and the R3 consortium. The system sees participants pledge cash collateral into a special pooled account held by the BoC, which then converts it to generate the CAD-coin, which is transferred to fund participants' accounts. Then identifiable counterparties can exchange assets on the CAD-Coin platform and redeem the digital currency for cash collateral, with the BoC destroying the redeemed CAD-coin.

In an R3 paper, Rod Garratt from the University of California Santa Barbara, who worked on the Bank of Canada's Project Jasper, sets out what the CAD-coin experiment achieves. It is not, he says, an improvement in payments processing - in fact "it is actually a step backwards".

However, it does demonstrate that central bank money can be transferred using DLT, which is crucial because it enables settlement, which is difficult to do.

"The CAD-coin shared ledger reflects real-time, accurate account balances for each participant and these balances are also synonymous with the ownership of funds. Hence, the CAD-coin shared ledger simultaneously achieves clearing and settlement," he writes.

Explaining the differences between fedcoin and CAD-coin, Garratt writes: "Fedcoin is intended as a retail payment solution, while CAD-coin is intended as a wholesale payments solution: it does not trade on a public network, nor is it consumer facing. Fedcoin would be issued onto a public ledger by the central bank and would be convertible one-to-one for USD. CAD-coin are also issued by the central bank, but they represent deposit receipts that are backed by central bank money."

Both options pose problems, such as the potential for bank runs, and Garratt concludes with a note of caution: "The case for adopting DLT, which is still evolving as improvements in the technology develop, must be based on improved operational efficiencies, increased resilience and cost reductions. It is important to recognise that distributed data systems have been around for quite some time and these systems do not require blockchain and proof of work.

"It is therefore incumbent upon us to evaluate whether the benefits of proof-of-work style protocols warrant the reduction in efficiency and to consider alternatives."

Read the full paper:» Download the document now 287.3 kb (PDF File)
ChannelsRETAIL BANKINGBLOCKCHAINRISK & REGULATIONPAYMENTSWHOLESALE BANKING
KeywordsRESEARCH/ANALYSISVIRTUAL CURRENCY

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

G20 urged to set up central bank blockchain consortium

G20 urged to set up central bank blockchain consortium

20 March 2017  |  8326 views  |  0 comments | 19 tweets | 21 linkedin
Fed governor cautions on central bank-issued digital currencies

Fed governor cautions on central bank-issued digital currencies

06 March 2017  |  5103 views  |  1 comments | 11 tweets | 10 linkedin
Private digital currencies need regulation to flourish - Bank of Canada research

Private digital currencies need regulation to flourish - Bank of Canada research

20 February 2017  |  10130 views  |  0 comments | 12 tweets | 10 linkedin
Bank of Canada DLT experiment raises PFMI questions

Bank of Canada DLT experiment raises PFMI questions

13 February 2017  |  13048 views  |  0 comments | 6 tweets | 10 linkedin
Chinese central bank tests digital currency system

Chinese central bank tests digital currency system

26 January 2017  |  10451 views  |  0 comments | 27 tweets | 24 linkedin
Central bank digital currency could boost GDP - BofE

Central bank digital currency could boost GDP - BofE

19 July 2016  |  6179 views  |  0 comments | 17 tweets | 11 linkedin
Bank of Canada trials blockchain-based digital dollar

Bank of Canada trials blockchain-based digital dollar

16 June 2016  |  14582 views  |  3 comments | 33 tweets | 33 linkedin
Distributed ledger tech could see Brits get Bank of England accounts - deputy governor

Distributed ledger tech could see Brits get Bank of England accounts - deputy governor

02 March 2016  |  7345 views  |  0 comments | 17 tweets | 15 linkedin
Fed researcher sets out vision for government cryptocurrency

Fed researcher sets out vision for government cryptocurrency

06 February 2015  |  19664 views  |  5 comments | 28 tweets | 20 linkedin
More news »

Related company news

Bank of Canada - all news
Federal Reserve Board - all news
 

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
Visit capgemini.comFind out more

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech in 2016JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech i...
10156 views comments | 35 tweets | 23 linkedin
How hackers took complete control of a legit Brazilian bankHow hackers took complete control of a leg...
8793 views comments | 16 tweets | 35 linkedin
Cash continues to dominate POS payments in EuropeCash continues to dominate POS payments in...
8327 views comments | 21 tweets | 26 linkedin
BNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French neo bank Compte-NickelBNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French...
8191 views comments | 23 tweets | 22 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyProviding the essential link for blockchai...
6612 views 0 | 7 tweets | 4 linkedin

Featured job

Global Head of Sales - Trade Finance / Supply Chain Software - London

Six Figure Base + Commission + Stock Options
London

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter