Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/cryptocurrency

News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and exchanges worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Bank of Canada

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Transaction banking Retail banking Wholesale banking Blockchain Payments

Keywords

Research/analysis
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Bank of Canada won&#39;t issue digital currency - yet

Bank of Canada won't issue digital currency - yet

The Bank of Canada has no plans to issue its own digital currency, but says this could change if cash usage drops off significantly or private options such as the Facebook-backed Libra gain widespread adoption.

The Bank of Canada has spent several years working with the country's commercial lenders to explore the creation of a DLT-based central bank digital currency (CBDC).

However, it has now decided that there is no "compelling case to issue a CBDC at this time," says deputy governor Timothy Lane in a speech.



Canada is already modernising its payments infrastructure through the construction of a fast, always-on system called Real-time-Rail, while the country is also exploring open banking and working with international allies on improving cross-border payments.

Says Lane: "Canadians will continue to be well-served by the existing payment ecosystem, provided it is modernised and remains fit for purpose."

However, Lane does not rule out a change of heart, noting that "the world can change very quickly".

For instance, if cash could no longer be used for a big enough range of transactions, cutting some people out of economic activity and reducing privacy, a CBDC could become an option.

Equally, if private digital currency gained widespread adoption, the central bank may be forced to think again.

"This could be one dominant digital currency created by a big tech company — a monopoly that would erode competition and privacy and pose an unacceptable challenge to Canadian monetary sovereignty.

"We could also imagine not one, but several, private digital currencies emerging. In this case, consumers and merchants would face an assortment of different methods of payment—reminiscent of a time before the Bank of Canada was created, when the country had multiple issuers of bank notes.

"In both scenarios, there would be an argument for the Bank of Canada to step in. The Bank would do this as a trusted public institution, creating an official digital currency that is designed with the interest of the public as its top priority, with no commercial motive," says Lane.

Related Companies

Bank of Canada

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Transaction banking Retail banking Wholesale banking Blockchain Payments

Keywords

Research/analysis
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Impact Study] Payments, 2020 and Beyond: How Today's Trends Drive Tomorrow's Strategies

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] How to Address Fraud Through the Use of Risk Analytics, [Webinar] How to Address Fraud Thr[Webinar] How to Address Fraud Through the Use of Risk Analytics

Trending Stories

Related News
Indian central bank digital currency proposed
/cryptocurrency

Indian central bank digital currency proposed

One in five people could have access to central bank digital currencies within three years
/cryptocurrency

One in five people could have access to central bank digital currencies within three years

Central banks form group to explore digital currency creation

21 Jan

French central bank floats European CBDC

25 Nov 2019

Carney: Digital currencies could counter the destabilising influence of the US dollar

27 Aug 2019

Canada and Singapore central banks use blockchain for cross-border payments

02 May 2019

Bank of Canada asks: Is a cashless society problematic?

23 Oct 2018

Trending

  1. Revolut to apply for UK banking licence

  2. Lloyds Banking Group signs five-year Google Cloud deal

  3. Metro Bank engages with Ezbob for small business lending platfrom

  4. Saudi Payments to introduce national QR code scheme

  5. ING economist: The US has most to lose in war of digital currencies

Research
See all papers »
The Information Advantage: Driving Opportunities and Mitigating Risk in a Hyper-Connected World

The Information Advantage: Driving Opportunities and Mitigating Risk in a Hyper-Connected World

The Future of Regulation: 2020 Predictions

The Future of Regulation: 2020 Predictions

Payments, 2020 and Beyond: How Today's Trends Drive Tomorrow's Strategies

Payments, 2020 and Beyond: How Today's Trends Drive Tomorrow's Strategies