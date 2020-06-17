Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

HSBC

Lead Channel

People

Channels

Covid-19 Wholesale banking Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
HSBC resumes redundancy programme

HSBC resumes redundancy programme

HSBC is to resume a massive job cutting programme that was initially put on hold in the early months of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Pre-Covid, HSBC said it planned to axe 35,000 jobs over the next three years as part of a major restructuring effort aimed at achieving £3.6 billion in cost cuts.

HSBC chief Noel Quinn confirmed the pause in the transformation programme during a downbeat Q1 results presentation in April.

But with profits falling and economic forecasts getting grimmer by the day, the bank has reversed its position, outlining plans to resume the job cutting programme in a memo seen by Reuters.

The bank will also maintain a freeze on almost all external recruitment, Quinn said in the memo, which was sent to HSBC’s 235,000 staff worldwide.

“We could not pause the job losses indefinitely - it was always a question of ‘not if, but when’,” Quinn wrote, adding that the measures first announced by HSBC in February were “even more necessary today."

The bulk of the job losses are likely to fall in back office roles in HSBC’s Global Banking and Markets division, which houses its investment banking and trading businesses, a senior HSBC executive familiar with the plans told Reuters.

HSBC has joined the likes of Deutsche bank and Unicredit in pushing ahead with redundancy programmes, having initially put plans on ice in the early days of the outbreak.

Related Companies

HSBC

Lead Channel

People

Channels

Covid-19 Wholesale banking Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: 2020 Analysis of Cloud Service Providers - Take the Survey >

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] How Banks in EMEA Can Thrive Amid Economic Uncertainty, [Webinar] How Banks in EMEA Can Th[Webinar] How Banks in EMEA Can Thrive Amid Economic Uncertainty

Trending Stories

Related News
Deutsche Bank restarts redundancy programme; views Covid as cost-cutting opportunity
/retail

Deutsche Bank restarts redundancy programme; views Covid as cost-cutting opportunity

HSBC puts job cuts on hold
/people

HSBC puts job cuts on hold

Unicredit agrees terms with labour unions over massive job cuts

03 Apr

Covid-19 set to delay HSBC restructuring

26 Mar

HSBC to slash 35,000 jobs

18 Feb

Trending

  1. Santander to hire 3000 techies this year

  2. JPMorgan Chase to debut digital receipt management

  3. Bankrupt fintech founders win seed round to help other SMEs avoid invoice management trap

  4. Starling to provide in-app integration to Slack, energy switching and health insurance

  5. WhatsApp launches payments service in Brazil

Research
See all papers »
Instant Payments: Why Covid-19 is Bringing the Roadmap Forward

Instant Payments: Why Covid-19 is Bringing the Roadmap Forward

A 3 Step Guide to Driving Customer-Centricity with Big Data

A 3 Step Guide to Driving Customer-Centricity with Big Data

The Future of Blockchain 2020

The Future of Blockchain 2020