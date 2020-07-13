Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Santander to recruit 300 IT specialists for new innovation centre in Brazil

Banco Santander is to hire 300 IT professionals to work on digital applications at a new innovation hub in Brazil.

Located in Onovolab, the innovation hub of the São Carlos district (SP), Santander will join around 70 different companies, especially startups, in an old textile factory, with a total surface area of 21,000 square metres.

The new location will complement the bank's existing IT facilities at the Geração Digital hub in São Paulo, and the Campinas Data Centre (SP), opened in 2014.

The bank has already begun recruitment of new graduates and experienced professionals in leading technologies ahead of the Q3 move. The immediate focus will be on Big Data, mobile, Web, Cloud Computing, artificial intelligence and DevOps specialists.

Ede Viani, deputy-chairman of technology and operations at Santander Brazil, says: “This is another step in our unceasing search for an ever more efficient, agile and secure digital ecosystem. To get there, we must work with the country's best technology professionals. And nothing better than building our new technology centre in one of the main talent incubating regions in Latin America.”.

In June this year, Santander vowed to hire 3000 IT professionals worldwide as it pushes on with its digital transformation plan.

