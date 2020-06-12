Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Related Companies

Banco Santander

People

Santander to hire 3000 techies this year

Santander to hire 3000 techies this year

Spanish banking giant Santander has vowed to hire 3000 IT professionals worldwide this year as it pushes on with its digital transformation plan.

The hires are part of a plan outlined last year when the bank earmarked EUR20 billion for its digital transformation and technology over four years.

The new staffers will join the technology and operations division in areas such as platforms and APIs, cloud, data, network, DevSecOps, AI, software development, enterprise architecture and cybersecurity.

Ana Botín, group executive chairman, Banco Santander, says: "Having the best technology does not just mean having the best infrastructure, applications and processes. It also means having the best, most innovative talent.

"We have an outstanding team at Santander and by adding new talent across each of our markets we can further accelerate our technological and digital transformation."

