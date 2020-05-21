Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/start ups

News and resources on fintech start-ups, scale-ups, hubs, accelerators, VCs and funding worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Banco Santander

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Retail banking Covid-19 Wholesale banking

Keywords

Innovation
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Santander looks ahead to post-Covid innovation

Santander looks ahead to post-Covid innovation

Looking ahead to a world transformed by the Coronavirus outbreak, Banco Santander has launched the X Tomorrow Challenge to fund entrepreneurial projects dealing with the post Covid-19 fallout.

The Spanish bank is allocating EUR1 million in cash and benefits to the programme, which will launch in 14 countries with the aim of finding innovative solutions to help mitigate the socioeconomic aftermath of the pandemic.

Ana Botín, group executive chairman of Banco Santander, says: “The coronavirus is changing our world, but we can shape this change. This is the time for entrepreneurs because, when they see a challenge, they are able to imagine new solutions. We are launching Santander X Tomorrow Challenge because we believe in them and in their capacity to find a response to today’s problems and those that we are going to be facing in the near future."

The challenge is structured into four categories that combine some of the main problems being posed by this new situation: job creation; transforming personal skills; reinventing and reopening business and industries; and the appearance of new business opportunities.

Applications will be evaluated by a jury of 12 representatives from the entrepreneurial ecosystem and bank management. The 20 best projects will each receive EUR20000 in cash and get support from the bank and participating entities, who will provide more than 100 hours of expert mentoring; a roadshow with at least five investors per project to facilitate access to financing; advice on technology and innovation from the MIT Innovation Initiative; and access to software licences and services.

Related Companies

Banco Santander

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Retail banking Covid-19 Wholesale banking

Keywords

Innovation
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Paper] A Panorama of the Changing Banking Landscape in EMEA

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[EBAday Online Webinar] Instant Payments as a stepping stone in the digital payments journey, [EBAda[EBAday Online Webinar] Instant Payments as a stepping stone in the digital payments journey

Trending Stories

Related News
Santander takes on TransferWise with UK launch of PagoFX
/payments

Santander takes on TransferWise with UK launch of PagoFX

Santander buys Elavon México for global merchant acquiring push
/payments

Santander buys Elavon México for global merchant acquiring push

Santander hires Apple exec Burgess as global head of P2P payments

13 Feb

Spanish banks to test programmable payments for smart contracts

20 Dec 2019

Santander makes carbon neutral pledge for 2020

13 Dec 2019

Santander unveils device to help blind people 'watch' football

21 Nov 2019

Trending

  1. Tencent rolls out credit scoring system - report

  2. Monzo seeks fresh funding as Covid-19 decimates valuation

  3. PayPal rolls out QR Code payments to 28 markets worldwide

  4. ECB responds to Swift’s blueprint for ISO 20022

  5. Sygnum Bank adds XRP to currency portfolio

Research
See all papers »
A 3 Step Guide to Driving Customer-Centricity with Big Data

A 3 Step Guide to Driving Customer-Centricity with Big Data

The Future of Blockchain 2020

The Future of Blockchain 2020

A Panorama of the Changing Banking Landscape in EMEA

A Panorama of the Changing Banking Landscape in EMEA