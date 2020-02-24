Santander buys Elavon México for global merchant acquiring push

Spanish banking giant Santander has struck a deal to buy merchant payments platform Elavon México for EUR79 million.

Currently part of the US Bank-owned Elavon, Elavon México has been operating Banco Santander’s merchant acquiring business in Mexico since 2010. The alliance ranks second in the Mexican merchant services market, with around 140,000 active customers and 250,000 card payment terminals.



The deal is part of Santander's effort to create a global merchant acquiring business, building out its successful Brazilian unit, Getnet.



Elavon México will be 49% owned by Santander Mexico and 51% by Santander Merchant Platform Solutions when the acquisition closes in the next few weeks.



Javier San Félix, head, Santander Global Payments Services, says: "The acquisition of Elavon México is an important step in the creation of a global merchant services business, which will provide added value to our customers.



"It will also enable us to unlock value in our Getnet merchant acquiring business and gradually extend our strengths to all our markets and customers through a single platform, open to third-party services. Mexico is the first of our markets to connect to the new platform, with the rest to follow in the near future."



Elavon CEO Jamie Walker says the company - which recently expanded its UK and Ireland business through the £232 million acquisition of payments gateway Sage Pay for £232 million - will focus on its North American and European business.