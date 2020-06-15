NatWest tests behavioural biometrics for Strong Customer Authentication

In a move that could signal the beginning of the end for passwords, NatWest is teaming up with Visa to test the use of behavioural biometrics for the upcoming Strong Customer Authentication (SCA) rules.

Part of PSD2, the new SCA rules will soon require a two-step verification process for all online purchases over EUR30.



NatWest is testing the use of Visa's behavioural biometrics technology for one of the steps, analysing the unique ways a customer interacts with their device when making an online purchase.



Not only can the technology uses this information to confirm who is making the purchase, it does not access or share any private data held on a device.



While NatWest is currently focusing on SCA, the bank says behavioural biometrics could spell the end of passwords.



Georgina Bulkeley, director, strategy and innovation, NatWest, says: "The success of a pilot of this new technology demonstrates our ongoing commitment to developing innovative ways of enhancing customer experience while prioritising security."



After a successful trial, NatWest is also looking into the use of biometric fingerprint technology for card payments.