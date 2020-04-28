JP Morgan joins forces with supply chain finance firm Taulia

JP Morgan is teaming up with working capital fintech outfit Taulia to offer its clients new trade finance options.

Through the partnership, JP Morgan clients will get both the capability to onboard suppliers of all sizes across the globe and the flexibility to toggle seamlessly between bank-funded and self-funded early payments.



Through Taulia’s platform, clients will be able to inject liquidity to strengthen their supply chain while simultaneously giving them more visibility and control over their cash, ultimately unlocking trapped working capital within their supply chains, say the firms.



Takis Georgakopoulos, global head, wholesale payments, JP Morgan, says: “With Taulia, we’re better positioned to serve our clients for the long term, allowing them to inject and redeploy liquidity to their suppliers, ensuring continued operations during this challenging time.”