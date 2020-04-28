Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/wholesale banking

News and resources on transaction banking, corporate banking and supply chain finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

JP Morgan Taulia

Lead Channel

Wholesale banking

Keywords

Supply chain finance Trade finance
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
JP Morgan joins forces with supply chain finance firm Taulia

JP Morgan joins forces with supply chain finance firm Taulia

JP Morgan is teaming up with working capital fintech outfit Taulia to offer its clients new trade finance options.

Through the partnership, JP Morgan clients will get both the capability to onboard suppliers of all sizes across the globe and the flexibility to toggle seamlessly between bank-funded and self-funded early payments.

Through Taulia’s platform, clients will be able to inject liquidity to strengthen their supply chain while simultaneously giving them more visibility and control over their cash, ultimately unlocking trapped working capital within their supply chains, say the firms.

Takis Georgakopoulos, global head, wholesale payments, JP Morgan, says: “With Taulia, we’re better positioned to serve our clients for the long term, allowing them to inject and redeploy liquidity to their suppliers, ensuring continued operations during this challenging time.”

Related Companies

JP Morgan Taulia

Lead Channel

Wholesale banking

Keywords

Supply chain finance Trade finance
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Impact Study] How to Adopt SWIFT gpi by the 2020 Deadline - Build, Buy, Outsource or Collaborate?

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Report] Optimizing the Digital Account Opening Customer Experience, [Report] Optimizing the Digital[Report] Optimizing the Digital Account Opening Customer Experience

Trending Stories

Related News
JP Morgan invests in cash management startup Trovata
/startups

JP Morgan invests in cash management startup Trovata

Trending

  1. Robo-advisers are facing their first major downturn

  2. Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery: Natwest copies Starling with carers card

  3. Covid-19 aftermath will bring banks and fintechs together

  4. Central banks urged to create digital alternative to cash

  5. Covid-19: fintech funding already contracting - Forrester

Research
See all papers »
How to Adopt SWIFT gpi by the 2020 Deadline - Build, Buy, Outsource or Collaborate?

How to Adopt SWIFT gpi by the 2020 Deadline - Build, Buy, Outsource or Collaborate?

Underpinning Innovation with Real-Time Payments

Underpinning Innovation with Real-Time Payments

Should banks be the guardians of digital identity?

Should banks be the guardians of digital identity?