Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

DBS Bank

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Covid-19 Wholesale banking Start ups Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
DBS works with startups to help cafes go online during Covid-19 lockdown

DBS works with startups to help cafes go online during Covid-19 lockdown

DBS in Singapore is working with two startups to help crisis-hit cafes set up online food ordering and delivery services during the national lockdown.

Supported by the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) and Enterprise Singapore, DBS’ is engaging with startups Oddle and FirstCom to provide food and beverage (F&B) establishments with the ability to set up an online food ordering site in just three business days.

Joyce Tee, group head of SMEs, DBS, says: "The digital solutions in our package can be implemented with minimal lead time, allowing F&B businesses to tap into a rich online consumer base in just days rather than months."

Oddle will support DBS clients by establishing a branded e-menu with integrated shopping cart, order management and payment gateways. FirstCom, meanwhile, has been brought in to amplify social media marketing for outlets that already offer an online delivery service. For F&B brands that are new to e-commerce, FirstCom will also be able to help them set up a digital presence in fewer than five working days.

FirstCom will also integrate DBS’ digital merchant collections software, DBS Max, as a payments and collections option, with DBS absorbing the set-up costs and waiving fees for the first six months.

Says Tee: “As a result of Covid-19, consumer behaviour is likely to change as web-shy consumers are now pushed to embrace online food orders and doorstep deliveries. We are confident that today’s measures, coupled with our suite of digital payment and financing solutions, will help F&B businesses turn adversity into opportunity and place them in a stronger position to seize the growth opportunities that will emerge when this crisis passes.”

Related Companies

DBS Bank

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Covid-19 Wholesale banking Start ups Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Investing in Customer Digital Onboarding: The Benefits for Banks

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Report] The Future of Regulation: 2020 Predictions, [New Report] The Future of Regulation: 2020[New Report] The Future of Regulation: 2020 Predictions

Trending Stories

Related News
Coronavirus: DBS pushes 'contact free' digital banking

Coronavirus: DBS pushes 'contact free' digital banking

DBS evacuates 300 staff after employee gets coronavirus
/retail

DBS evacuates 300 staff after employee gets coronavirus

Featured Job
All Jobs »
/london, uk

Sales Director, Payment & Financial Crime Solutions (London, covering Europe)

to six-figure base, double ote

16 Mar

Find your next role:

Trending

  1. Revolut and Monzo refute rumours of imminent collapse; Revolut launches in US

  2. Self-isolating fintech coders build app to support 5m freelancers over Covid-19 income loss

  3. Covid-19 set to delay HSBC restructuring

  4. Revolut research: 42% of SMEs are looking to change banks in the next 12 months

  5. Digital Dollar Project names advisory group

Research
See all papers »
Should banks be the guardians of digital identity?

Should banks be the guardians of digital identity?

The Irish Banking Ecosystem, Interconnection and the Speed of Change

The Irish Banking Ecosystem, Interconnection and the Speed of Change

The Information Advantage: Driving Opportunities and Mitigating Risk in a Hyper-Connected World

The Information Advantage: Driving Opportunities and Mitigating Risk in a Hyper-Connected World