DBS works with startups to help cafes go online during Covid-19 lockdown

DBS in Singapore is working with two startups to help crisis-hit cafes set up online food ordering and delivery services during the national lockdown.

Supported by the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) and Enterprise Singapore, DBS’ is engaging with startups Oddle and FirstCom to provide food and beverage (F&B) establishments with the ability to set up an online food ordering site in just three business days.



Joyce Tee, group head of SMEs, DBS, says: "The digital solutions in our package can be implemented with minimal lead time, allowing F&B businesses to tap into a rich online consumer base in just days rather than months."



Oddle will support DBS clients by establishing a branded e-menu with integrated shopping cart, order management and payment gateways. FirstCom, meanwhile, has been brought in to amplify social media marketing for outlets that already offer an online delivery service. For F&B brands that are new to e-commerce, FirstCom will also be able to help them set up a digital presence in fewer than five working days.



FirstCom will also integrate DBS’ digital merchant collections software, DBS Max, as a payments and collections option, with DBS absorbing the set-up costs and waiving fees for the first six months.



Says Tee: “As a result of Covid-19, consumer behaviour is likely to change as web-shy consumers are now pushed to embrace online food orders and doorstep deliveries. We are confident that today’s measures, coupled with our suite of digital payment and financing solutions, will help F&B businesses turn adversity into opportunity and place them in a stronger position to seize the growth opportunities that will emerge when this crisis passes.”