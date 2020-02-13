Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
DBS evacuates 300 staff after employee gets coronavirus

DBS evacuates 300 staff after employee gets coronavirus

DBS has evacuated around 300 staff from its office at the Marina Bay Financial Centre in Singapore after it was confirmed that an employee has been infected with the coronavirus.

A 62 year-old male employee tested positive for the virus on Tuesday, prompting DBS to send home everyone who had been working on the same floor as him.

In a statement, DBS says it is carrying out "detailed contact tracing" with everyone who may have come into contact with the man.

A deep clean is being carried out and, from next week, all employees will get a personal hygiene and protection care pack containing masks thermometers, hand sanitiser and vitamin C.

DBS is also introducing temperature screening at its buildings, upping its cleaning schedule and making hand sanitiser available on every floor.

Another major bank in the region, OCBC is putting in place similar measures and is also taking steps to help customers - allowing them to restructure loans and offering a moratorium on principal repayments.

Earlier this week, the Monetary Authority of Singapore put out a notice warning banks to expect an increase in the use of online services and cash withdrawals as a result of the virus.

Elsewhere, the effects of the outbreak continue to spread, with organisers of the huge annual Mobile World Congress in Barcelona deciding to can the conference after consultation with government officials and industry players.

Central banks around the world have warned that the outbreak will have a near-term economic impact, while China has told graduates to expect a "grim" employment situation in the next few months and Opec has cut its oil demand outlook for the year.

