Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Barclays Bank

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Channels

Covid-19 Wholesale banking

Keywords

Branch banking Call centres
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Covid-19: Barclays CEO signals end of the skyscraper and rebirth of the branch

Covid-19: Barclays CEO signals end of the skyscraper and rebirth of the branch

As Covid-19-fearing, social-distancing conscious CEOs abandon packed skyscrapers, the humble branch, long expected to go the way of the dodo, could find a second lease of life as a place to house call centre workers and investment bank staffers, according to Barclays CEO Jes Staley.

Barclays currently has around 70,000 of it staff around the world working from home during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Even once the immediate threat has subsided, there will be a "long-term adjustment about how we think about our locations,” Staley said on a conference call after the bank reported first quarter earnings.

“The notion of putting 7000 people in a building may be a thing of the past," says Staley.

Instead, investment bankers and call centre workers could end up at smaller locations, such as branches, signalling an end to long commutes.

Barclays, like almost all large banks has been busy reducing the size of its branch network as customers migrate to digital channels - a trend that could be accelerated by the pandemic.

Related Companies

Barclays Bank

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Channels

Covid-19 Wholesale banking

Keywords

Branch banking Call centres
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] How to address increasing fraud and social engineering threat in the mobile channel

Comments: (1)

David Mooney
David Mooney - Alliant Credit Union - Chicago 29 April, 2020, 18:07Be the first to give this comment the thumbs up 0 likes

Does it make financial sense to house contact center staff in (expensive) retail space?

Report abuse
Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Report] Optimizing the Digital Account Opening Customer Experience, [Report] Optimizing the Digital[Report] Optimizing the Digital Account Opening Customer Experience

Trending Stories

Related News
UK cash withdrawals plummet 60% during Covid-19 lockdown
/payments

UK cash withdrawals plummet 60% during Covid-19 lockdown

One in eight retail banks will fall into the red this year - Kearney
/retail

One in eight retail banks will fall into the red this year - Kearney

UniCredit shuts down 70% of branch network

25 Mar

Covid-19: Canadian banks close some branches, cut hours at others

19 Mar

Barclays opens massive Pune campus

06 Dec 2019

Barclays to build Glasgow campus to house 2500 tech workers

23 Jul 2018

Trending

  1. Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery: Natwest copies Starling with carers card

  2. Central banks urged to create digital alternative to cash

  3. NatWest appoints Jen Tippen as chief transformation officer

  4. Italian banks go live on Spunta Banca DLT platform

  5. HSBC puts job cuts on hold

Research
See all papers »
How to Adopt SWIFT gpi by the 2020 Deadline - Build, Buy, Outsource or Collaborate?

How to Adopt SWIFT gpi by the 2020 Deadline - Build, Buy, Outsource or Collaborate?

Underpinning Innovation with Real-Time Payments

Underpinning Innovation with Real-Time Payments

Should banks be the guardians of digital identity?

Should banks be the guardians of digital identity?