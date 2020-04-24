Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
News
See Headlines »

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Channels

Covid-19
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
One in eight retail banks will fall into the red this year - Kearney

One in eight retail banks will fall into the red this year - Kearney

One in eight retail banks will face losses this year as a result of the Covid-19 outbreak, according to Kearney’s European Retail Banking Radar

Analysis from the consultancy has found that revenue for retail banks will fall by an average of 20% over the course of 2020 and that profitability per customer will slide by approximately 60%.

The report, which annually tracks 92 retail banks in 22 European markets, asserts that, while certain consumer areas such as food shopping, streaming services and online retail are thriving, customers have dramatically scaled back their spending.

This is especially the case on the lending side, says Kearney, as loan repayment holidays, extended credit lines and interest-free overdrafts put a squeeze on profits.

The firm says the 20% projection is just a base scenario, based on a partial recovery towards the end of the year, and that it’s possible revenues could drop as much as 35-40%.

Simon Kent, partner and global head of financial services at Kearney, comments: “Repayment holidays on credit cards and loans and offers of interest-free overdrafts are vital for consumers, but they do mean that banks are vulnerable as their income levels drop while operating costs remain largely unchanged.

"Looking ahead, those that will survive will be those that have diversified with more digital services. Customer trust is the real test - banks that actively help their customers combat the crisis will be rewarded with increased loyalty, whilst those who don’t go the extra mile will inevitably suffer the most.”

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Channels

Covid-19
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Innovation in an Accelerating Instant World

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Innovation in an Accelerating Instant World, [Webinar] Innovation in an Accelerating Insta[Webinar] Innovation in an Accelerating Instant World

Trending Stories

Trending

  1. Google preps debit card - TechCrunch

  2. UK Government rolls out &#163;1.25 billion startup support package

  3. Robo-advisers are facing their first major downturn

  4. Covid-19 aftermath will bring banks and fintechs together

  5. Meet Wendy, Westpac’s latest AI recruit

Research
See all papers »
How to Adopt SWIFT gpi by the 2020 Deadline - Build, Buy, Outsource or Collaborate?

How to Adopt SWIFT gpi by the 2020 Deadline - Build, Buy, Outsource or Collaborate?

Underpinning Innovation with Real-Time Payments

Underpinning Innovation with Real-Time Payments

Should banks be the guardians of digital identity?

Should banks be the guardians of digital identity?