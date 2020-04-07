Fifth Third to hire 1000 new employees

While fintechs and neobanks furlough staff, Fifth Third Bank is going in the opposite direction, hiring 1000 new employees to help with the provision of essential banking services during the Covid-19 outbreak.

Many top-tier banks have already instituted a pause on proposed job reductions as they struggle to keep on top of the developing crisis.



The recruitment drive by Fifth Third signals a new phase, as banks deal with a sharp uptick in calls from customers worried about their financial position and access to Government funding measures.



Open roles are available across Fifth Third Bank's 10-state footprint and include 500 positions in retail, 350 mortgage sales and support positions and 100 positions in operations.



"Our Fifth Third customers and communities need us more than ever during these uncertain times, and we will continue to be here for them," says Greg Carmichael, chairman, president and CEO of Fifth Third Bancorp. "Now more than ever, our customers are counting on us to provide them with the financial expertise and essential banking services necessary to navigate uncertainty."