Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Nationwide

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Channels

Covid-19

Keywords

Branch banking Call centres
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Nationwide to close down branches and disconnect call centres over weekends

Nationwide to close down branches and disconnect call centres over weekends

Having already announced plans to shutter fifty branches and reduce opening hours, Nationwide Building Society is taking further steps to reduce physical contact and unburden overworked staff members by shutting down all branches and call centre operations over weekends.

In a letter to clients, the UK building society says that it took the "difficult decision" not to open branches or call centres on weekends "so that we can focus our resources on providing our crucial weekday services in a safe and reliable way".

Call centres for lost or stolen cards, and for fraud or other enquiries about the security of accounts, will remain open 24/7.

"It’s vital that we manage our resources to keep our phone lines and branches open as much as possible for those in need who can’t get help with their situation online," says the Society. "That’s proving especially hard at the moment, with so many of our colleagues not being able to come into work. We’re also finding that many of the calls we’re receiving are for simple requests that members could go online for. That prevents us from helping other members who really need to talk to someone."

Related Companies

Nationwide

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Channels

Covid-19

Keywords

Branch banking Call centres
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [On-Demand Webinar] Big Data: Empowering Banks to Drive Customer-Centricity

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] How to modernise card payments in an era of digital competition, [Webinar] How to modernis[Webinar] How to modernise card payments in an era of digital competition

Trending Stories

Related News
Nationwide cans business banking ambitions
/covid-19

Nationwide cans business banking ambitions

Nationwide to close branches; reduce opening hours
/covid-19

Nationwide to close branches; reduce opening hours

Nationwide to open branches an hour early for vulnerable customers

17 Mar

Nationwide in talks to take over Sainsbury's Bank mortgage book

02 Mar

Nationwide opens new digital hub in Swindon

27 Feb

Featured Job
All Jobs »
/new york, ny - usa

Head of Region (Sales), North America - Payment & Financial Crime Solutions (New York, covering North America)

Competitive

16 Mar

Find your next role:

Trending

  1. Microsoft partners Plaid to turn Excel into a fintech app

  2. SWIFT’s major announcement slips under the radar

  3. Monzo and Starling furlough some employees

  4. Lloyds Banking Group opens dedicated call line for vulnerable customers and NHS staff

  5. Payments revenue to enter negative territory

Research
See all papers »
Underpinning Innovation with Real-Time Payments

Underpinning Innovation with Real-Time Payments

Should banks be the guardians of digital identity?

Should banks be the guardians of digital identity?

The Irish Banking Ecosystem, Interconnection and the Speed of Change

The Irish Banking Ecosystem, Interconnection and the Speed of Change