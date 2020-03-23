JPMorgan Chase offers sweetener to front-line staff during pandemic

JPMorgan Chase is to give front-line employees staffing its call centres and branches a $1000 bonus for keeping the business running during the Coronavirus pandemic.

The bank, which last week closed a fifth of its branch network in response to the epidemic, says the one-off bonus will be gifted to staff who make less than $60,000 per year.



The bank is also giving all employees up to five new paid days away from work, as well as allowing people to carry over unused vacation time from 2019 until June, as a way to “help employees manage childcare/dependent care and temporary disruption of service issues during this difficult period."



Last week, Italian lender Intesa Sanpaolo offerd a similar sweetener to front-line employess, rewarding branch staff with six extra days of paid employment leave.