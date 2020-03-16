Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
The impact of Covid-19 on the economy, banks and fintechs

The impact of Covid-19 on the economy, banks and fintechs

Covid-19 has landed, unforeseen and unwanted. Communities across the world are now taking extraordinary measures to contain its threat.

The world of banking and fintech is not immune. First conferences were cancelled. Then internal disruption caused by travel bans and precautionary measures. Many banks, fintechs and techs have been working remotely for some time.

All trivial in comparison to those directly affected by illness.

Now banks and fintechs are responding with ideas and innovations about how they can help their customers better deal with the impact of Covid-19. We want to capture and share this news. Keep sending it to us via the news@finextra.com address.

Like everyone, the Finextra global team has been disrupted. But the news engine that is Finextra.com continues to cover everything banking and fintech. Last month 510,000 banking and fintech professionals visited finextra.com to stay up-to-date on the essential news in our industry. We are expecting that number to rise as we all seek our news online.

Likewise our Finextra community of over 32,000 expert fintech professionals used our platform and member specific services to stay connected, post, discuss and share what matters most to them.

While conferences have been pushed out to later in the year, the Finextra webinar series continues to educate and inform the industry every week. FinextraTV is broadcasting the smartest and the best thought leaders. Our reports and studies provide a reference point for the industry.

At this challenging moment, we want to hear your news, voice your concerns and share your positive innovations and ideas. Keep sending them to the newsdesk via news@finextra.com. Or speak for yourself at the community, join here.

