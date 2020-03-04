Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Futures Industry Association (FIA)

Channels

Markets Regulation & Compliance
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
FIA cans Boca Raton conference over Coronavirus fears

FIA cans Boca Raton conference over Coronavirus fears

The Futures Industry Association has cancelled its flagship conference in Boca Raton, Florida, with just six days notice as the financial industry takes flight from the Coronavirus outbreak.

The high-profile annual gathering attracts leading lights from the world's banks, exchanges, policy makers and technology vendors to Florida each year to debate key issues facing the cleared derivatives industry.

In a statement announcing its decision, the FIA says: "It is with great disappointment that FIA has decided to cancel its 45th Annual Boca International Futures Industry Conference on March 10-12 due to concerns for the health and wellbeing of our conference attendees surrounding the spread of the COVID-19 Coronavirus."

The FIA caters to more than 1000 delegates at the annual shindig each year. Just last week, the trade body was insisting that the event would still take place, issuing a “no handshake or hug” policy.

The move to pull the plug on the event come as some of the largest US banks impose travel bans on staff.

"The World Health Organization and the US Centers for Disease Control continue to escalate the threat levels surrounding the Coronavirus, with experts predicting that cases will grow materially in the US leading up to next week’s meeting," states the FIA. "In addition, many of FIA’s members have implemented non-essential travel restrictions that make it difficult for panelists, speakers and participants to attend the conference, including key stakeholders within investment banks, asset management firms, exchanges, clearinghouses and regulators."

Speakers who were due to address this year’s gathering included Jeffrey Sprecher, chief executive and chair of Intercontinental Exchange, Heath Tarbert, head of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, and Ken Griffin, the billionaire founder of hedge fund Citadel.

Related Companies

Futures Industry Association (FIA)

Channels

Markets Regulation & Compliance
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Impact Study] 4 Regulatory Changes Impacting Data, Identity, and the Digital Trail

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[eBook] Protect Your Customers From Account Takeover Fraud, [eBook] Protect Your Customers From Acco[eBook] Protect Your Customers From Account Takeover Fraud

Trending Stories

Related News
WHO urges switch to contactless to slow virus transmission
/cards

WHO urges switch to contactless to slow virus transmission

Coronavirus: DBS pushes 'contact free' digital banking
/mobile & online

Coronavirus: DBS pushes 'contact free' digital banking

DBS evacuates 300 staff after employee gets coronavirus

13 Feb

Trending

  1. Revolut to apply for UK banking licence

  2. Lloyds Banking Group signs five-year Google Cloud deal

  3. Metro Bank engages with Ezbob for small business lending platfrom

  4. Saudi Payments to introduce national QR code scheme

  5. ING economist: The US has most to lose in war of digital currencies

Research
See all papers »
The Information Advantage: Driving Opportunities and Mitigating Risk in a Hyper-Connected World

The Information Advantage: Driving Opportunities and Mitigating Risk in a Hyper-Connected World

The Future of Regulation: 2020 Predictions

The Future of Regulation: 2020 Predictions

Payments, 2020 and Beyond: How Today's Trends Drive Tomorrow's Strategies

Payments, 2020 and Beyond: How Today's Trends Drive Tomorrow's Strategies