UK consumers ready to swap banks for tech giants

Nearly a third of UK consumers would consider using Amazon, Google, Facebook or Apple for banking services, while 48% would be happy for banks to share their transaction data with trusted third parties if it gave them a more personalised experience.

The research, conducted among 2000 UK adults by Mulesoft, highlights the shifting trends in banking services.



As tech giants move deeper into classic banking territory and startups begin to offer more responsive services, so consumer attitudes are adapting to the changing landscape. This is particularly true of the younger, more tech-oriented 18-34 year-old market, 45% of whom are prepared to embrace the new wave of banking providers.



“The threat to traditional banks from the likes of Google and Facebook is real," says Danny Healy, client architect, office of the CTO, Emea, MuleSoft. "We’ve already seen Apple and fintech companies encroach into the payments space, drastically changing customers’ expectations around the way they pay for things. Financial services organisations that offer seamless experiences across digital channels and innovate as fast as consumer tastes change will win over consumers.”



Banks should respond to the threat by taking an API-led approach to service provision, he says, harnessing data across multiple legacy silos and providing a more joined up, personalised experience for customers.



"Disconnected data and systems have a negative impact on customer loyalty," says Healy. "Through API-led connectivity and the creation of application networks, banks can transform their business models. Ultimately it will be the banks that successfully connect their applications, data and devices that will be able to innovation faster and improve customer satisfaction.”