Apple P2P payments service nears launch

Apple's peer-to-peer payments feature will not go live with the launch of iOS 11 tomorrow but will arrive this Autumn, enabling users to send money and get paid in Messages.

The option, which will go live with an update to iOS 11 and watchOS 4, will also let people tell Siri to pay someone, using the credit and debit cards they already have in Wallet.



When users get paid, they receive the money in a new Apple Pay Cash card in Apple Wallet and can then use the money instantly.



Apple is partnering with prepaid payment card company Green Dot on the virtual Apple Pay Cash card, viewed by some as a stepping stone to the creation of a full bank-like payment service.



The move sees Apple take on P2P payments market leader Venmo, as well as Square Cash and bank-backed Zelle, which has just released its standalone app.



However, unlike Zelle and Venmo, Apple's service will only work across its own devices.