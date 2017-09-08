Zelle takes on Venmo with standalone P2P payments app

As it prepares to launch its standalone app next week, US bank-backed P2P payments app Zelle is already boasting 50,000 new sign ups a day.

Several of America's biggest banks already incorporate Zelle within their apps, but from Tuesday anyone will be able to use the service through their Visa and Mastercard debit card accounts, regardless of their financial service provider.



The move ratchets up competition with PayPal's Venmo and Square Cash, with Apple also expected to enter the increasingly crowded P2P payments arena soon.



Early Warning, the bank-owned firm behind Zelle, is betting that its backers offer it crucial advantages, including free near real-time transfers.



The service has already posted some impressive numbers. In the first half of 2017, it was used for 100 million transactions, worth $33.6 billion - more than double Venmo's value for the same period.



Paul Finch, CEO, Early Warning Services. "Our partners are revolutionising banking, reducing friction from finance, and making it convenient to send money in the moment. The Zelle App is a perfect complement to the network banks and credit unions as it allows their customers to reach millions more with the power of Zelle."