 
Login | Sign up |Help
03 November 2017
visit www.response.ncr.com
» View all news Next story »

Australian fintech sector comes of age as revenues surge

4 hours ago  |  1439 views  |  0 Sydney

Australia's fledgeling fintech industry is coming of age, experiencing a tripling of median revenue and providing a genuine challenge to established banks, according to figures prepared by Ernst & Young.

EY's annual FinTech Australia Census - based on survey results from 166 fintech companies - finds finds that the nation's fintech ecosystem has blossomed over the past 12 months, with companies enjoying a 200 per cent annual median revenue jump.

The Census results closely align with another research report, the 2017 EY FinTech Adoption Index, which in June 2017 found that 37% of Australia’s digitally active population are now fintech users, compared to 13% in 2015.

FinTech Australia chair Simon Cant says the Census results illustrate that Australia’s fintech industry is increasingly becoming the first choice of financial services for many Australians.

“The fact that the industry has experienced a tripling in median revenue is a strong sign that fintech firms are acquiring customers and making strong inroads into the traditional financial services sector,” he says.

Nonetheless, significant challenges remain, with firms in the poll expressing conern about tax relief and government support, more transparent access to the country's New Payments Platform, talent shortages and achievement of gender diversity goals.

FinTech Australia deputy chair and Census founder Stuart Stoyan says the results provide a strong evidence base to advocate for policy and regulatory change.

“It’s become clear from this year’s Census that taxation reform, specifically around providing better access to research and development incentives and capital gains tax relief, and a mandated open financial data platform are key policy priorities for fintech firms around the country,” he says.
ChannelsRETAIL BANKINGSTART UPS

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

NAB to shed 6000 jobs and create 2000 new digital positions

NAB to shed 6000 jobs and create 2000 new digital positions

02 November 2017  |  2540 views  |  1 comments | 7 tweets | 5 linkedin
Oz banks team up for mobile P2P payments service

Oz banks team up for mobile P2P payments service

31 October 2017  |  3977 views  |  1 comments | 8 tweets | 8 linkedin
NAB embeds in property search market

NAB embeds in property search market

12 October 2017  |  3716 views  |  0 comments | 3 tweets | 6 linkedin
ANZ acquires proptech startup REALas

ANZ acquires proptech startup REALas

03 October 2017  |  4787 views  |  0 comments | 4 tweets | 3 linkedin
Macquarie takes on Australia's Big Four with open banking portal

Macquarie takes on Australia's Big Four with open banking portal

18 September 2017  |  6671 views  |  0 comments | 6 tweets | 9 linkedin
Aussie banks unveil new fintech features

Aussie banks unveil new fintech features

04 September 2017  |  11741 views  |  0 comments | 12 tweets | 12 linkedin
Digital identity, virtual cash and RegTech on Australian regulatory agenda

Digital identity, virtual cash and RegTech on Australian regulatory agenda

23 August 2017  |  10963 views  |  0 comments | 11 tweets | 10 linkedin
Digital pocket money startup Spriggy secures A$2.5 million funding

Digital pocket money startup Spriggy secures A$2.5 million funding

16 August 2017  |  9920 views  |  0 comments | 3 tweets | 2 linkedin
Credit Union Australia signs up for DigitaliD

Credit Union Australia signs up for DigitaliD

08 August 2017  |  8788 views  |  0 comments | 11 tweets | 6 linkedin
Sydney set to challenge Singapore as global fintech hub

Sydney set to challenge Singapore as global fintech hub

01 August 2017  |  6472 views  |  0 comments | 4 tweets | 4 linkedin
Cards overtake cash for consumer payments in Australia

Cards overtake cash for consumer payments in Australia

27 July 2017  |  15128 views  |  2 comments | 19 tweets | 28 linkedin
Consumer uptake of fintech services surges - EY

Consumer uptake of fintech services surges - EY

26 June 2017  |  8352 views  |  1 comments | 17 tweets | 19 linkedin
RBC and NAB invest in financial management software firm Wave

RBC and NAB invest in financial management software firm Wave

30 May 2017  |  5200 views  |  0 comments | 7 tweets | 18 linkedin
Australian budget promises a raft of reforms to boost fintech

Australian budget promises a raft of reforms to boost fintech

09 May 2017  |  5623 views  |  0 comments | 10 tweets | 9 linkedin
NAB Ventures leads $24m funding round for cross-border payments startup Veem

NAB Ventures leads $24m funding round for cross-border payments startup Veem

09 March 2017  |  9162 views  |  0 comments | 2 tweets | 2 linkedin
Australian Government agency steps in to support fintech accelerator

Australian Government agency steps in to support fintech accelerator

20 January 2017  |  5449 views  |  0 comments | 5 tweets | 2 linkedin
Asic launches licence exemption scheme for fintechs

Asic launches licence exemption scheme for fintechs

15 December 2016  |  10480 views  |  0 comments | 4 tweets | 12 linkedin
More news »

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
Visit www.capgemini.com/worldreportsvisit www.atos.netRegister now

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
Mobile apps replace bank branches for UK millennialsMobile apps replace bank branches for UK m...
10317 views comments | 23 tweets | 40 linkedin
UK begins roll out of cheque imagingUK begins roll out of cheque imaging
9078 views comments | 19 tweets | 46 linkedin
Visa rolls out real-time payments platform in EuropeVisa rolls out real-time payments platform...
7055 views comments | 18 tweets | 30 linkedin
Bank of Ireland backs open ecosystem for innovationBank of Ireland backs open ecosystem for i...
6667 views comments | 9 tweets | 13 linkedin
Bank CIOs put AI, APIs and legacy modernisation at top of transformation agendaBank CIOs put AI, APIs and legacy modernis...
6589 views comments | 24 tweets | 28 linkedin

Featured job

Senior Sales, GRC Solutions (London)

Competitive base, double ote, benefits
London, UK

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter