 
Login | Sign up |Help
11 April 2017
visit nextgenbanking.co.uk
» View all news Next story »

Asic launches licence exemption scheme for fintechs

15 December 2016  |  9527 views  |  0 Sydney

Australia's securities watchdog has released a number of waivers that will enable eligible fintechs to test services without the need to hold an Australian Financial Service licence or to make individual applications to the regulator.

Under the scheme, fintechs will be able to test their service for up to 12 months with up to 100 retail clients on the condition that they meet a number of consumer protection standards and notify the regulator before commencing.

The Australian Securities and Investment Commission (ASIC) claims that its sandbox initiative is the first such scheme from a major jurisdiction and it hopes it will encourage more innovation in its banking sector.

"Fintech and start-up businesses now have more pathways than ever to begin testing the viability of innovative financial services and credit services consumers, before incurring many of the regulatory costs normally associated with running their business," said ASIC commissioner John Price.

While ASIC may claim that its licensing exemption scheme is new, the concept of regulatory sandboxes is proving increasingly popular as jurisdictions compete to attract fintech startups. This is especially so in Asia Pacific where Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and Thailand have all launched regulatory sandbox schemes this year.

In addition the Financial Conduct Authority in the UK launched its own sandbox scheme back in 2014. However, while the majority of industry observers have praised regulators for a proactive approach to overseeing fintech development, others have warned that sandbox schemes risk favouring the chosen applicants over others and creating an uneven playing field.


Ultimately, it is the technology that should be the differentiating factor not the standing with the regulator, they warn.

ChannelsSTART UPSRISK & REGULATION
KeywordsLEGALNON-BANK COMPETITORSREPORTING/COMPLIANCE

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

Abu Dhabi opens fintech RegLab

Abu Dhabi opens fintech RegLab

02 November 2016  |  4901 views  |  0 comments | 3 tweets | 14 linkedin
Malaysia sets out fintech sandbox framework

Malaysia sets out fintech sandbox framework

19 October 2016  |  10753 views  |  0 comments | 9 tweets | 5 linkedin
Thailand sets up fintech sandbox

Thailand sets up fintech sandbox

22 September 2016  |  7711 views  |  0 comments | 19 tweets | 8 linkedin
HKMA to set up fintech sandbox and innovation hub

HKMA to set up fintech sandbox and innovation hub

06 September 2016  |  6573 views  |  0 comments | 15 tweets | 12 linkedin
Singapore regulator proposes fintech sandbox

Singapore regulator proposes fintech sandbox

06 June 2016  |  7676 views  |  1 comments | 15 tweets | 22 linkedin
FCA opens regulatory sandbox

FCA opens regulatory sandbox

09 May 2016  |  10003 views  |  0 comments | 18 tweets | 29 linkedin
Asic to establish regulatory sandbox

Asic to establish regulatory sandbox

04 May 2016  |  6173 views  |  0 comments | 5 tweets | 9 linkedin
More news »

Related company news

Australian Securities and Investments Commission - all news
Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) - all news
 

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
Find out moreVisit capgemini.com

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech in 2016JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech i...
10147 views comments | 35 tweets | 23 linkedin
How hackers took complete control of a legit Brazilian bankHow hackers took complete control of a leg...
8744 views comments | 16 tweets | 35 linkedin
Cash continues to dominate POS payments in EuropeCash continues to dominate POS payments in...
8312 views comments | 21 tweets | 26 linkedin
BNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French neo bank Compte-NickelBNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French...
8184 views comments | 23 tweets | 22 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyProviding the essential link for blockchai...
6605 views 0 | 7 tweets | 4 linkedin

Featured job

Global Head of Sales - Trade Finance / Supply Chain Software - London

Six Figure Base + Commission + Stock Options
London

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter