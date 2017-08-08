Login | Sign up |Help
03 October 2017
Find out more
» View all news Next story »

Credit Union Australia signs up for DigitaliD

08 August 2017  |  8691 views  |  0 blurry people

Australia's largest credit union, CUA, and foreign exchange outfit Travelex are among the first four companies to adopt a new digital identity platform from Australia Post, which allows consumers to verify who they are without needing multiple forms of identification.

Digital iD allows people to furnish their bonafides just once, so they can then prove who they are online and in person through the platform's smartphone app.

CUA says it will initially offer Digital iD for new members applying for a CUA eSaver Reward or eSaver Boost account online or via their mobile device, enabling them to verify their identity online in just minutes, while Travelex is to implement the platform as a means to overcome onerous KYC procedures.

CUA chief digital officer Sue Coulter says: “This innovation provides an opportunity to deliver a better member experience for consumers applying for CUA’s digital products and services, while introducing members to a service that could also streamline their interaction with a range of other service providers where identity verification may be required in the future."
ChannelsMOBILE & ONLINERETAIL BANKINGSECURITY
KeywordsAUTHENTICATION

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

Mobile ID scoring startup Juvo raises $40 million

Mobile ID scoring startup Juvo raises $40 million

01 August 2017  |  6595 views  |  0 comments | 5 tweets | 2 linkedin
HSBC and Barclays join EU project to test the use of digital IDs for cross-border banking

HSBC and Barclays join EU project to test the use of digital IDs for cross-border banking

11 July 2017  |  16992 views  |  0 comments | 46 tweets | 44 linkedin
Spanish banks back multi-sector DLT project

Spanish banks back multi-sector DLT project

31 May 2017  |  8245 views  |  0 comments | 13 tweets | 13 linkedin
Rabobank enters digital identity market

Rabobank enters digital identity market

12 May 2017  |  10273 views  |  0 comments | 20 tweets | 22 linkedin
Deutsche Bank backs pan-industry online identity platform

Deutsche Bank backs pan-industry online identity platform

08 May 2017  |  11530 views  |  1 comments | 24 tweets | 11 linkedin
Credit union consortium to demo digital identities on distributed ledger network

Credit union consortium to demo digital identities on distributed ledger network

04 May 2017  |  9147 views  |  0 comments | 8 tweets | 3 linkedin
SecureKey taps IBM to put identity on the blockchain

SecureKey taps IBM to put identity on the blockchain

20 March 2017  |  12621 views  |  0 comments | 23 tweets | 15 linkedin
ID fraud hits record levels in UK

ID fraud hits record levels in UK

15 March 2017  |  6273 views  |  3 comments | 19 tweets | 37 linkedin
Canada's big banks join $27 million SecureKey funding round

Canada's big banks join $27 million SecureKey funding round

18 October 2016  |  6067 views  |  0 comments | 4 tweets | 9 linkedin
Santander investment fund buys stake in digital ID firm Socure

Santander investment fund buys stake in digital ID firm Socure

22 June 2016  |  9574 views  |  0 comments | 16 tweets | 4 linkedin
Dutch banks team up on digital identity service pilot

Dutch banks team up on digital identity service pilot

02 November 2015  |  10003 views  |  12 comments | 20 tweets | 22 linkedin
More news »

Related company news

Travelex - all news
Credit Union Australia - all news
 

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
visit www.ncr.comvisit www.capgemini.comvisit www.temenos.com

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
HSBC moves into open bankingHSBC moves into open banking
27247 views 12 comments | 57 tweets | 112 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyBanking on machine learning
11410 views 1 | 15 tweets | 4 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyIBM: International Blockchain Model of the...
10609 views 1 | 24 tweets | 22 linkedin
New UK payment system operator names Paul Horlock chief execNew UK payment system operator names Paul...
8791 views comments | 13 tweets | 12 linkedin
PSD2: Brits don't trust retailers and social media platforms with bank detailsPSD2: Brits don't trust retailers and soci...
7848 views 10 comments | 32 tweets | 53 linkedin

Featured job

Product Manager, Banking & Corporate Payments (North America)

Competitive
New York, NY - USA (some flexibility on location)

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter