Login | Sign up |Help
09 May 2017
Visit cib.db.com
» View all news Next story »

Australian budget promises a raft of reforms to boost fintech

21 minutes ago  |  175 views  |  0 Australian Flag

Open financial data reforms, a loosening of capital restrictions and barriers for banking licences, an expanded regulatory sandbox and digital currency tax cuts are among the major initiatives in the 2017-18 Australian budget welcomed by Australia’s fintech community.

In delivering the budget, prime Minister Turnbull's coalition is tapping into a rising tide of popular resentment against incumbent banks, imposing hefty new levies on the Big Four and initiating a range of initiatives to improve competition and spur innovation.

Budget promises by treasurer Scott Morrison to Australian fintechs include:

• The proposed expansion of Australia’s fintech regulatory sandbox to allow fintech businesses to test a wider range of products without needing a licence, and to expand the sandbox testing period from 12 to 24 months.
• A commitment to deliver a framework to allow startups to more easily access bank customer financial data by 2018, following an independent review to be conducted in 2017.
• Steps to reduce barriers for fintech firms to become challenger banks, by changing current bank shareholder restrictions and allowing financial institutions with less than $50 million in capital to call themselves banks
• The release of draft legislation to extend the government’s crowd-sourced equity funding framework from public companies to private companies.
• A decision to ensure people using digital currencies, such as bitcoin, do not have to pay GST on the use of the currency itself - long-viewed as a form of ‘double taxation’ that impeded the growth of Australia’s digital currency industry.
• Legislation for a mandatory comprehensive credit reporting regime, if credit providers are not reporting at least 40% of their data by the end of 2017 - a measure designed to help improve fintech firms’ access to positive credit data.

“It is pleasing to see that the government has clearly used the budget to reaffirm its commitment to Australia’s fintech industry, and sees this industry as a driver of increased consumer choice and jobs growth in financial services,” says Fintech Australia CEO Danielle Szetho. “We now welcome the speedy implementation of these initiatives, given that Australia is in an extremely competitive and fast-moving global environment when it comes to establishing a regional fintech advantage.”
ChannelsRETAIL BANKINGWHOLESALE BANKINGSTART UPS

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

Australian Government agency steps in to support fintech accelerator

Australian Government agency steps in to support fintech accelerator

20 January 2017  |  4589 views  |  0 comments | 5 tweets | 2 linkedin
Asic launches licence exemption scheme for fintechs

Asic launches licence exemption scheme for fintechs

15 December 2016  |  9652 views  |  0 comments | 4 tweets | 12 linkedin
Open banking in Australia moves a step closer

Open banking in Australia moves a step closer

24 November 2016  |  10053 views  |  0 comments | 14 tweets | 16 linkedin
Asic to establish regulatory sandbox

Asic to establish regulatory sandbox

04 May 2016  |  6316 views  |  0 comments | 5 tweets | 9 linkedin
Australian banks face A$13 billion revenue loss to fintech sector - F&amp;S

Australian banks face A$13 billion revenue loss to fintech sector - F&S

07 April 2016  |  9888 views  |  0 comments | 17 tweets | 31 linkedin
Australian Government bids to build a fintech nation

Australian Government bids to build a fintech nation

21 March 2016  |  8184 views  |  0 comments | 20 tweets | 13 linkedin
Australian government pledges support for Asia-Pacific fintech push

Australian government pledges support for Asia-Pacific fintech push

26 February 2016  |  5156 views  |  0 comments | 10 tweets | 3 linkedin
Australian fintech community pushes for reform

Australian fintech community pushes for reform

12 November 2015  |  5226 views  |  0 comments | 13 tweets | 4 linkedin
Digital IDs, crowdfunding, and innovation top Australian Gov reform agenda

Digital IDs, crowdfunding, and innovation top Australian Gov reform agenda

20 October 2015  |  4963 views  |  2 comments | 6 tweets | 6 linkedin
More news »

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
Download the paper nowvisit dh.comvisit vasco.com/news/PSD2-compliant-solutions

Who is commenting?

A Finextra member Finextra Member Commented on: Barclays campaigns to...
A Finextra member Finextra Member Commented on: Correspondent banking...
Tayloe Draughon Tayloe Draughon Commented on: JPMorgan formally quit...
A Finextra member Gerard Hergenroeder Commented on: Deutsche Bank backs pa...
Jonathan Williams Jonathan Williams Commented on: Barclays campaigns to...

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
Bitcoin set to go boomBitcoin set to go boom
18055 views comments | 31 tweets | 20 linkedin
Barclays opens Europe's largest fintech siteBarclays opens Europe's largest fintech si...
12554 views comments | 33 tweets | 33 linkedin
Hackers exploit SS7 telco flaw to raid German bank accountsHackers exploit SS7 telco flaw to raid Ger...
10089 views comments | 18 tweets | 33 linkedin
satelliteBrighton gets bitcoin ATM
8609 views comments | 3 tweets | 1 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyBlockchain and Supply Chain Finance: the m...
7888 views 0 | 14 tweets | 5 linkedin

Featured job

Head of Sales, Buy-Side Operational Risk / Cyber Security (London, UK)

to 120K base, £300K ote, stock options
London, UK

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter