 
Login | Sign up |Help
30 May 2017
visit http://events.sap.com/gb/fsi-forum-2017/en/home
» View all news Next story »

RBC and NAB invest in financial management software firm Wave

4 hours ago  |  1353 views  |  0 toronto

National Australia Bank and Royal Bank of Canada have joined a US$24 million funding round for Wave, a Toronto-based provider of financial management software for small businesses.

The investment arm of PowerCorp, Portag3, and Exhibition Ventures also joined the strategic round, alongside existing investors CRV, Social Capital, BDC Capital, Omers Ventures, Harbourvest and OurCrowd.

Launched in 2010, Wave offers cloud-based financial management software to small firms, integrating invoicing, payments, lending, payroll and receipt management into a double-entry accounting system.

The firm says that it has more than two-and-a-half million users around the world and is attracting 60,000 new businesses to its ecosystem every month.

Having already doubled its headcount in the last year, Wave says it will use the new money to drive product development, with AI and machine learning algorithms helping it to automate basic accounting functions and provide insights to help businesses grow.

Mike Dobbins, head, strategy and corporate development, RBC, says: "This investment is part of our commitment to support the scale up of emerging fintech companies in our economy, recognising the critical role they play in Canada’s Innovation agenda."
ChannelsPAYMENTSRETAIL BANKING
KeywordsACCOUNTINGARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCEELECTRONIC BILL PRESENTMENT AND PAYMENTFINDEX

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related company news

National Australia Bank (NAB) - all news
Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) - all news
 

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
visit vasco.com/news/PSD2-compliant-solutionsvisit www.wavestone-advisors.co.ukvisit www.response.ncr.com

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
BBVA launches Open API marketplaceBBVA launches Open API marketplace
15611 views comments | 54 tweets | 83 linkedin
Did someone cancel the fintech revolution?Did someone cancel the fintech revolution?
13514 views comments | 59 tweets | 39 linkedin
Bank of America preps data sharing serviceBank of America preps data sharing service
8716 views comments | 22 tweets | 19 linkedin
Digital payments to drive social justiceDigital payments to drive social justice
8405 views comments | 25 tweets | 12 linkedin
Bank of Canada says DLT not ready for interbank payment systemBank of Canada says DLT not ready for inte...
8164 views comments | 26 tweets | 25 linkedin

Featured job

Global Head of Sales - Trade Finance / Supply Chain Software - London

Six Figure Base + Commission + Stock Options
London

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter