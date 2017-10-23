Login | Sign up |Help
23 October 2017
visit www.atos.net
» View all news Next story »

Pay with Google goes live

4 hours ago  |  2122 views  |  1 Woman with shopping bag

Google is making it easier for people to pay on their Android devices, using any card they have on file with the firm's various services, such as YouTube, Google Play, Chrome and Android Pay.

Unveiled in May, the Google Payment API lets people pay in app or online with any verified credit or debit card without having to enter their details - instead they just pick their card and enter a security code or authenticate with their device.

So far, only a handful of companies around the world - including Doordash, Postmates and StubHub - have integrated the Pay with Google feature, which requires developers to add just a few lines of code.

Soon, Americans will also be able to send and receive payments via the Google Assistant, enabling people to tell their phone or Google Home device: "Ok Google, send $10 to Jane for pizza."
ChannelsRETAIL BANKINGOPEN APISMOBILE & ONLINEPAYMENTS

Comments: (1)

Madhusudan Rao
Madhusudan Rao - NTT Data - Bangalore | 23 October, 2017, 14:25

Its Tez in India (https://www.finextra.com/newsarticle/31077/google-makes-bid-for-cashless-india-with-new-mobile-app)and probably similar apps across the globe....

Be the first to give this comment the thumbs up 0 thumb ups! (Log in to thumb up)
Report
Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

Google makes bid for cashless India with new mobile app

Google makes bid for cashless India with new mobile app

18 September 2017  |  7320 views  |  0 comments | 30 tweets | 32 linkedin
Google and PayPal partner for mobile shopping by fingerprint

Google and PayPal partner for mobile shopping by fingerprint

18 May 2017  |  13185 views  |  0 comments | 29 tweets | 30 linkedin
PayPal forges mobile payments deal with Google

PayPal forges mobile payments deal with Google

18 April 2017  |  9460 views  |  0 comments | 19 tweets | 22 linkedin
Android Pay gets inside bank apps

Android Pay gets inside bank apps

12 April 2017  |  10560 views  |  0 comments | 16 tweets | 13 linkedin
Google brings P2P payments to Gmail Android app

Google brings P2P payments to Gmail Android app

15 March 2017  |  12801 views  |  0 comments | 28 tweets | 42 linkedin
More news »

Related company news

Google - all news
 

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
visit www.vasco.com visit www.fivedegrees.nl

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
Mastercard to roll out blockchain APIMastercard to roll out blockchain API
19136 views comments | 28 tweets | 40 linkedin
HSBC partners Bud for open banking trialHSBC partners Bud for open banking trial
15114 views comments | 23 tweets | 32 linkedin
Sibos 2017: API or the highwaySibos 2017: API or the highway
10940 views comments | 12 tweets | 23 linkedin
Creating value through the smarter use of client dataCreating value through the smarter use of...
9565 views comments | 3 linkedin
Eight banks form joint venture to launch blockchain trade platformEight banks form joint venture to launch b...
8977 views comments | 14 tweets | 28 linkedin

Featured job

Product Manager, Trade Finance Compliance (Europe)

Competitive
London, UK (or flexible)

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter