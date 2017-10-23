Pay with Google goes live

Google is making it easier for people to pay on their Android devices, using any card they have on file with the firm's various services, such as YouTube, Google Play, Chrome and Android Pay.

Unveiled in May, the Google Payment API lets people pay in app or online with any verified credit or debit card without having to enter their details - instead they just pick their card and enter a security code or authenticate with their device.



So far, only a handful of companies around the world - including Doordash, Postmates and StubHub - have integrated the Pay with Google feature, which requires developers to add just a few lines of code.



Soon, Americans will also be able to send and receive payments via the Google Assistant, enabling people to tell their phone or Google Home device: "Ok Google, send $10 to Jane for pizza."