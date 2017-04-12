 
12 April 2017
Android Pay gets inside bank apps

2 hours ago  |  1174 views  |  0 androidpayuk

Google has teamed up with several banks - including BofA - to let customers add cards to Android Pay from within their apps.

Until now, Google has struck deals with banks that enables users to add their bank cards to Android Pay from within its app.

The new arrangement with BofA, Bank of New Zealand, Discover, Poland's mBank and USSA, tweaks the model in an effort to give the service valuable screen space within popular apps.

Customers of the partner banks can add their cards to Android Pay with a click and then immediately use the service for contactless, online and in-app payments.

Says Google: "Don't have the Android Pay app downloaded? No problem. Through select mobile banking apps, you can access and enjoy the capabilities of Android Pay."

