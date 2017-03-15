 
Login | Sign up |Help
11 April 2017
Find out more
» View all news Next story »

Google brings P2P payments to Gmail Android app

15 March 2017  |  10147 views  |  0 Woman texting using smartphone

Google is wading back into the crowded P2P payments arena, adding a feature to its Gmail Android app that makes sending friends funds as easy as attaching a file to an email.

Google first began letting US users send and receive money through Gmail on desktop back in 2013 but is only now bringing the feature to the Android (but not iOS) app.

US users simply link a card and then tap on the attachment icon and pick whether to send or request money. Recipients do not need a Gmail account and can have the money routed directly to their bank accounts.

The service is free to the tens of millions of US Gmail account holders, although it remains to be seen whether this is enough to help it gain momentum in a fast growing market dominated by PayPal's Venmo and including Square Cash and bank-backed Zelle.

 

ChannelsRETAIL BANKINGPAYMENTSMOBILE & ONLINE

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

Bank of America first to launch Zelle P2P payments

Bank of America first to launch Zelle P2P payments

23 February 2017  |  9221 views  |  0 comments | 12 tweets | 13 linkedin
Citi joins Early Warning as banks prepare all-out assault on digital rivals

Citi joins Early Warning as banks prepare all-out assault on digital rivals

29 September 2016  |  5743 views  |  0 comments | 13 tweets | 7 linkedin
US banks rebrand P2P payments service to take on Venmo

US banks rebrand P2P payments service to take on Venmo

25 August 2016  |  7104 views  |  1 comments | 10 tweets | 13 linkedin
Apple talks to banks about P2P mobile payments service - WSJ; Cook predicts death of cash

Apple talks to banks about P2P mobile payments service - WSJ; Cook predicts death of cash

11 November 2015  |  13018 views  |  3 comments | 31 tweets | 40 linkedin
Braintree signs Simple to one-touch mobile payments tech

Braintree signs Simple to one-touch mobile payments tech

10 July 2013  |  6133 views  |  0 comments | 6 tweets | 7 linkedin
Google to use Gmail and Chrome assets to push Wallet uptake

Google to use Gmail and Chrome assets to push Wallet uptake

16 May 2013  |  7902 views  |  0 comments | 15 tweets | 11 linkedin
More news »

Related company news

Google - all news
 

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
Find out moreVisit capgemini.com

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech in 2016JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech i...
10153 views comments | 35 tweets | 23 linkedin
How hackers took complete control of a legit Brazilian bankHow hackers took complete control of a leg...
8774 views comments | 16 tweets | 35 linkedin
Cash continues to dominate POS payments in EuropeCash continues to dominate POS payments in...
8323 views comments | 21 tweets | 26 linkedin
BNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French neo bank Compte-NickelBNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French...
8187 views comments | 23 tweets | 22 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyProviding the essential link for blockchai...
6610 views 0 | 7 tweets | 4 linkedin

Featured job

Head of Sales, Buy-Side Operational Risk / Cyber Security (London, UK)

to 120K base, £300K ote, stock options
London, UK

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter