ANZ goes to tender for new systems integration partner

ANZ is in the market for a systems integration partner as it begins a journey towards new agile ways of working.

In may, ANZ went public with its determination to follow in the footsteps of ING, BBVA and a host of other top banks who are using the agile concept to break away from traditional bank IT development projects, as it seeks to pick up the pace in the shift to become a truly digital bank.



ANZ already uses agile to deliver around 20% of technology and digital projects including initiatives such as Apple Pay, and now wants to instill the process across its entire Australian business.



Group executive technology, Gerard Florian says: “This is not about one big-bang technology project with a finish line. At ANZ we’re continuously evolving our technology architecture to ensure we are consistently delivering great products and services to our customers."



The move requires a shift in approach to treating technology as an ongoing service - rather than as a series of discrete projects tied to a stable core.



“We need to have a different business model,” Florian says. “We need to be thinking more around services, or ‘as a service’ mindset.



"As part of that process, we’ve announced today we’ll begin a formal process to appoint a system integration partner to assist in the scoping and design of our technology architecture to support the bank’s implementation of agile ways of working."



Florian expands on the plans in a video interview conducted with inhouse magazine BlueNotes.



