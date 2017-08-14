Login | Sign up |Help
03 October 2017
Register now
» View all news Next story »

ANZ goes to tender for new systems integration partner

14 August 2017  |  5859 views  |  1 ANZ

ANZ is in the market for a systems integration partner as it begins a journey towards new agile ways of working.

In may, ANZ went public with its determination to follow in the footsteps of ING, BBVA and a host of other top banks who are using the agile concept to break away from traditional bank IT development projects, as it seeks to pick up the pace in the shift to become a truly digital bank.

ANZ already uses agile to deliver around 20% of technology and digital projects including initiatives such as Apple Pay, and now wants to instill the process across its entire Australian business.

Group executive technology, Gerard Florian says: “This is not about one big-bang technology project with a finish line. At ANZ we’re continuously evolving our technology architecture to ensure we are consistently delivering great products and services to our customers."

The move requires a shift in approach to treating technology as an ongoing service - rather than as a series of discrete projects tied to a stable core.

“We need to have a different business model,” Florian says. “We need to be thinking more around services, or ‘as a service’ mindset.

"As part of that process, we’ve announced today we’ll begin a formal process to appoint a system integration partner to assist in the scoping and design of our technology architecture to support the bank’s implementation of agile ways of working."

Florian expands on the plans in a video interview conducted with inhouse magazine BlueNotes.

ChannelsWHOLESALE BANKINGRETAIL BANKING
KeywordsDEVELOPER

Comments: (1)

Ketharaman Swaminathan
Ketharaman Swaminathan - GTM360 Marketing Solutions - Pune | 15 August, 2017, 15:51

Curious to know if ANZ will use the principles of agile in its tendering process!

Be the first to give this comment the thumbs up 0 thumb ups! (Log in to thumb up)
Report
Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

ANZ and Westpac put bank guarantees on the distributed ledger

ANZ and Westpac put bank guarantees on the distributed ledger

10 July 2017  |  10613 views  |  1 comments | 9 tweets | 16 linkedin
ANZ appoints e-commerce exec to run digital transformation project

ANZ appoints e-commerce exec to run digital transformation project

23 June 2017  |  8304 views  |  0 comments | 10 tweets | 3 linkedin
ANZ brings in former IBM CIO Smith for agile push

ANZ brings in former IBM CIO Smith for agile push

01 June 2017  |  7536 views  |  0 comments | 6 tweets | 5 linkedin
ANZ to blast through IT hierarchies with agile development play

ANZ to blast through IT hierarchies with agile development play

02 May 2017  |  7694 views  |  1 comments | 8 tweets | 14 linkedin
ANZ raids Woolworths for first chief data officer

ANZ raids Woolworths for first chief data officer

01 February 2017  |  3380 views  |  1 comments | 3 linkedin
ANZ opens payment app to third party POS vendors

ANZ opens payment app to third party POS vendors

01 December 2016  |  6185 views  |  0 comments | 6 tweets | 7 linkedin
ANZ replaces CIO with Dimension Data cloud chief Florian

ANZ replaces CIO with Dimension Data cloud chief Florian

07 November 2016  |  3749 views  |  0 comments | 2 tweets | 2 linkedin
ANZ and Wells Fargo test distributed ledger tech for correspondent banking

ANZ and Wells Fargo test distributed ledger tech for correspondent banking

10 October 2016  |  18549 views  |  0 comments | 39 tweets | 50 linkedin
ANZ shakes up tech ops

ANZ shakes up tech ops

08 September 2016  |  4501 views  |  0 comments | 5 tweets | 3 linkedin
ANZ recruits Google MD to lead digital banking

ANZ recruits Google MD to lead digital banking

01 March 2016  |  6016 views  |  1 comments | 4 tweets | 7 linkedin
ANZ chief Elliott invites startups to email him directly

ANZ chief Elliott invites startups to email him directly

05 February 2016  |  11355 views  |  0 comments | 15 tweets | 22 linkedin
Red faces at ANZ as Internet bank refresh goes horribly wrong

Red faces at ANZ as Internet bank refresh goes horribly wrong

30 November 2015  |  5537 views  |  2 comments | 6 tweets | 7 linkedin
ANZ builds Innovation Lab in A$450 million deal with IBM

ANZ builds Innovation Lab in A$450 million deal with IBM

01 September 2015  |  11072 views  |  0 comments | 16 tweets | 17 linkedin
More news »

Related company news

ANZ Banking Group - all news
 

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
visit www.temenos.comRegister nowvisit www.ncr.com

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
HSBC moves into open bankingHSBC moves into open banking
27248 views 12 comments | 57 tweets | 112 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyBanking on machine learning
11410 views 1 | 15 tweets | 4 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyIBM: International Blockchain Model of the...
10609 views 1 | 24 tweets | 22 linkedin
New UK payment system operator names Paul Horlock chief execNew UK payment system operator names Paul...
8792 views comments | 13 tweets | 12 linkedin
PSD2: Brits don't trust retailers and social media platforms with bank detailsPSD2: Brits don't trust retailers and soci...
7851 views 10 comments | 32 tweets | 53 linkedin

Featured job

Senior Relationship Manager, Consulting Services (London)

Competitive base, commission, benefits
London, UK

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter