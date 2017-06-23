 
23 June 2017
ANZ appoints e-commerce exec to run digital transformation project

ANZ has appointed a non-banker with sizeable e-commerce experience at eBay, Virgin Media and Expedia to run its digital transformation strategy.

With more than 20 years’ experience in senior finance, strategy and marketing roles in Australia, Europe, the UK and US, Jennifer Scott has been named as general manager digital transformation and reporting.

She joins the Australian bank following roles as eBay Europe’s chief operating officer finance, strategist at Virgin Media and finance VP at Expedia.

In the newly created role, Scott will be responsible for the commercial delivery of ANZ’s digital banking strategy, "including strategic partnerships to accelerate an innovative culture across the bank".

Scott's appointment comes hard on the heels of the arrival of Jeff Smith - the man who, as CIO, led the agile charge at IBM - to its international technology advisory panel.

Last month ANZ went public with its determination to follow in the footsteps of ING, BBVA and a host of other top banks who are using the agile concept to break away from traditional bank IT development projects, as it seeks to pick up the pace in the shift to become a truly digital bank.

Scott will report to ANZ Group executive digital banking Maile Carnegie - herself recruited following a stint at Google and a 20-year career at Proctor & Gamble.

In a video produced for ANZ's inhouse magazine Blue Notes, Carnegie expands on the bank's objectives in following the agile trend.

