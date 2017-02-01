ANZ raids Woolworths for first chief data officer

ANZ has appointed an executive from the retail industry as its first chief data officer to help spur the bank's digital transformation strategy.

Emma Gray was previously chief loyalty and data officer at Woolworths. Prior to this she led a 15-year nomadic career at Bain & Company, working across the United States, Europe and Australia for 15 years.



At ANZ, Gray will have responsibility for the bank’s data strategy, including how data is defined, gathered, managed and protected.



She will report to the bank's digital director Maile Carnegie, who says of the appointment: "How we strategically manage and use our data is fundamental to how we can deliver the best experiences for our customers and build a world class digital bank."



ANZ is not averse to looking outside the banking industry for its top tech staff. Recently appointed CIO Gerard Florian was the former chief strategy officer of Dimension Data's cloud unit, while its retail distribution strategy is overseen by a former McDonald's exec. Carnegie too joined ANZ following a stint at Google and a 20-year career at Proctor & Gamble.

