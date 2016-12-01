ANZ opens payment app to third party POS vendors

ANZ is partnering with six point-of-sale vendors to build customised applications for BladePay, a handheld android-based payment device developed in partnership with tech innovation firm ThumbzUp.

NCR, RedCat, H&L, SureFire, Abacus and Shout for Good have all started developing software for the device, including features such as ‘order and pay at table’, split bill and tipping options, ability to email and SMS receipts, and staff shift clock-on functions.



ANZ group executive, Australia Fred Ohlsson says: “We are routinely told that managing payments is one of the biggest pain points for business owners, yet when we looked at the market we found an opportunity to create a platform that could dramatically change the way our customers do business. What really sets ANZ BladePay apart is the software our vendor partners are developing, which is tailored to our customers’ needs.



The device will be available to the hospitality industry in March 2017, he says, ahead of a broader releases into retail and B2B markets.