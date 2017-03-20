 
Login | Sign up |Help
11 April 2017
visit nextgenbanking.co.uk
» View all news Next story »

SecureKey taps IBM to put identity on the blockchain

20 March 2017  |  9769 views  |  0 Hourly Markets

IBM has rolled out an enterprise-ready build-your-own blockchain platform and announced a collaboration with Canada's SecureKey on the commercial development of a federated identity service using the Hyperledger Frabric.

Dubbed 'IBM Blockchain', the new framework is designed to help developers create, deploy and manage highly secure blockchain networks on the IBM Cloud. Clients ranging from startup Everledger to financial services firms Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ and Northern Trust are among the organisations already running their DLT applications on IBM's Hyperledger Fabric.

Marie Wieck, general manager, IBM Blockchain, says: "IBM's blockchain services are built on IBM's High Security Business Network and designed for organisations that require blockchain networks that are trusted, open and ready for business."

The tamper-resistant toolset is augmented with new governance rules for assigning roles and levels of visibility into the blockchain network from a single dashboard, and an open-source developer kit for creating API-based user interfaces to the network.

The blockchain-as-a-service platform made its debut at Big Blue's InterConnect developer conference, where the computing giant also announced a collaboration with SecureKey to create a digital identity and attribute sharing network running over a permissioned blockchain.

The network is currently in the testing phase in Canada, and once it goes live later in 2017 Canadian consumers will be able to opt-in to the new service using a mobile app.

Six of Canada's leading financial institutions participated in a $27 million funding round for SecureKey in October last year and pledged their support to the development of the network which will enable consumers to use their online banking credentials to log in to public and private sector Web services.

IBM's Wieck says the approach will help tackle the toughest challenges surrounding identity. “This method is an entirely different approach to identity verification, and together with SecureKey, we have a head start on putting it on the blockchain," she says. "This is a prime example of the type of innovation permissioned blockchain networks can accelerate.”

Eddy Ortiz, VP, solution acceleration and innovation, RBC, concurs: “Canada has an important opportunity to innovate with emerging technologies like blockchain to advance digital identity in Canada.”

The InterConnect conference also featured the launch of a new set of building blocks for the creation of financial services apps on the IBM Cloud.

Initially available in beta, the tools are designed to simplify the time-consuming tasks of selection, mapping and data integration for firms when combining IBM services with their own data.

Other initiatives spotlighted at the event include the development of a Singapore fintech hub with the support of the country's government and an expansion of IBM's business partner programme for financial services.
ChannelsRETAIL BANKINGBLOCKCHAINMOBILE & ONLINESECURITY
KeywordsCLOUDDEVELOPER

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

IBM and Maersk advance blockchain project for global trade

IBM and Maersk advance blockchain project for global trade

06 March 2017  |  6222 views  |  0 comments | 9 tweets | 6 linkedin
Northern Trust runs private equity fund on blockchain

Northern Trust runs private equity fund on blockchain

22 February 2017  |  13043 views  |  0 comments | 9 tweets | 9 linkedin
IBM and Dubai Government initiate blockchain logistics initiative

IBM and Dubai Government initiate blockchain logistics initiative

07 February 2017  |  12060 views  |  0 comments | 8 tweets | 9 linkedin
DTCC to build post-trade distributed ledger framework for derivatives

DTCC to build post-trade distributed ledger framework for derivatives

09 January 2017  |  6941 views  |  0 comments | 20 tweets | 17 linkedin
Yes Bank uses blockchain to help client with vendor financing

Yes Bank uses blockchain to help client with vendor financing

04 January 2017  |  9887 views  |  1 comments | 14 tweets | 13 linkedin
Thailand's KBank and IBM team on blockchain project

Thailand's KBank and IBM team on blockchain project

11 November 2016  |  6615 views  |  0 comments | 11 tweets | 10 linkedin
Standard Chartered and IBM back Byte Academy's Singapore fintech school

Standard Chartered and IBM back Byte Academy's Singapore fintech school

07 November 2016  |  6693 views  |  0 comments | 5 tweets | 6 linkedin
SBI Securities and IBM test blockchain for bond trading system

SBI Securities and IBM test blockchain for bond trading system

21 October 2016  |  7983 views  |  0 comments | 9 tweets | 5 linkedin
Canada's big banks join $27 million SecureKey funding round

Canada's big banks join $27 million SecureKey funding round

18 October 2016  |  5211 views  |  0 comments | 4 tweets | 9 linkedin
IBM and China UnionPay apply the blockchain to loyalty bonus point exchange

IBM and China UnionPay apply the blockchain to loyalty bonus point exchange

23 September 2016  |  9065 views  |  0 comments | 11 tweets | 5 linkedin
BTMU and IBM use blockchain for contract management

BTMU and IBM use blockchain for contract management

16 September 2016  |  9411 views  |  0 comments | 20 tweets | 16 linkedin
IBM to open first 'Centre for Blockchain Innovation' in Singapore

IBM to open first 'Centre for Blockchain Innovation' in Singapore

12 July 2016  |  7579 views  |  0 comments | 20 tweets | 21 linkedin
IBM makes blockchain cloud play

IBM makes blockchain cloud play

29 April 2016  |  11856 views  |  0 comments | 26 tweets | 23 linkedin
Royal Canadian Mint chooses SecureKey authentication tech for digital currency

Royal Canadian Mint chooses SecureKey authentication tech for digital currency

20 February 2014  |  4173 views  |  0 comments | 6 tweets | 8 linkedin
ING Direct joins Canadian federated ID exchange network

ING Direct joins Canadian federated ID exchange network

03 December 2013  |  3775 views  |  0 comments | 3 tweets | 1 linkedin
More news »

Related company news

IBM Financial Services - all news
 

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
Visit capgemini.comFind out more

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech in 2016JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech i...
10153 views comments | 35 tweets | 23 linkedin
How hackers took complete control of a legit Brazilian bankHow hackers took complete control of a leg...
8782 views comments | 16 tweets | 35 linkedin
Cash continues to dominate POS payments in EuropeCash continues to dominate POS payments in...
8324 views comments | 21 tweets | 26 linkedin
BNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French neo bank Compte-NickelBNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French...
8189 views comments | 23 tweets | 22 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyProviding the essential link for blockchai...
6610 views 0 | 7 tweets | 4 linkedin

Featured job

Head of Sales, Buy-Side Operational Risk / Cyber Security (London, UK)

to 120K base, £300K ote, stock options
London, UK

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter