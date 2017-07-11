 
Login | Sign up |Help
11 July 2017
visit www.avoka.com
» View all news Next story »

HSBC and Barclays join EU project to test the use of digital IDs for cross-border banking

7 hours ago  |  3769 views  |  0 European flags

HSBC and Barclays are among a consortium of private and public sector organisations testing the use of a citizen’s national digital identity from France to open a bank account in the UK.

The Project, co-financed by the European Union's Connecting Europe Facility, brings together HSBC, Barclays, the UK Government Digital Service (GDS), Orange, OT-Morpho and the Open Identity Exchange (OIX UK), to test the use of public sector eIDAS (Electronic Identity and Signature) standards for banking across borders.

The Consortium will develop a prototype model utilising the Mobile Connect authentication process to enable users to request a digital ID that is validated via eIDAS. Mobile Connect is a user authentication and identity service based on the OpenID Connect/OAuth2 standards.

For the pilot tests, Orange will create the services that will allow a digital identity to be set up for use by a French citizen through Mobile Connect, while OT-Morpho will develop services and infrastructure for the identity authentication process.

Trista Sun, HSBC global head of international and cross border, says: “We already have a world-class international account opening service. However, currently, customers often have to produce a separate set of identification paperwork when they open a bank account in a new country. The use of recognised, trusted digital IDs across borders will revolutionise this process.”
ChannelsRETAIL BANKINGMOBILE & ONLINE

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

Rabobank enters digital identity market

Rabobank enters digital identity market

12 May 2017  |  9127 views  |  0 comments | 19 tweets | 22 linkedin
Deutsche Bank backs pan-industry online identity platform

Deutsche Bank backs pan-industry online identity platform

08 May 2017  |  10406 views  |  1 comments | 24 tweets | 11 linkedin
Credit union consortium to demo digital identities on distributed ledger network

Credit union consortium to demo digital identities on distributed ledger network

04 May 2017  |  8740 views  |  0 comments | 8 tweets | 2 linkedin
SecureKey taps IBM to put identity on the blockchain

SecureKey taps IBM to put identity on the blockchain

20 March 2017  |  11677 views  |  0 comments | 23 tweets | 15 linkedin
Santander investment fund buys stake in digital ID firm Socure

Santander investment fund buys stake in digital ID firm Socure

22 June 2016  |  8974 views  |  0 comments | 16 tweets | 4 linkedin
MyBank completes pilot transaction for digital ID service

MyBank completes pilot transaction for digital ID service

07 June 2016  |  7572 views  |  0 comments | 11 tweets | 17 linkedin
Dutch banks team up on digital identity service pilot

Dutch banks team up on digital identity service pilot

02 November 2015  |  9198 views  |  12 comments | 20 tweets | 22 linkedin
Barclays and PayPal join Government ID access scheme

Barclays and PayPal join Government ID access scheme

26 March 2015  |  9748 views  |  0 comments | 11 tweets | 11 linkedin
More news »

Related company news

Barclays Bank - all news
HSBC - all news
 

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
visit www.finastra.comvisit www.worldpaymentsreport.comvisit www.niceactimize.com

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
Monzo disables card features as services go awryMonzo disables card features as services g...
15161 views comments | 10 tweets | 18 linkedin
Monzo pays a high price for popularity as losses widen to £6.7 millionMonzo pays a high price for popularity as...
13966 views comments | 19 tweets | 16 linkedin
Twenty eight global banks to test Swift blockchain applicationTwenty eight global banks to test Swift bl...
13591 views comments | 33 tweets | 64 linkedin
BNP Paribas loads first share registers on to blockchain platformBNP Paribas loads first share registers on...
12148 views comments | 24 tweets | 23 linkedin
Open Banking releases payments initiation API for UK bank data sharingOpen Banking releases payments initiation...
11636 views comments | 31 tweets | 29 linkedin

Featured job

Product Manager, Trade Finance Solutions (London, Global Coverage)

Competitive base, bonus, benefits
London or South-East, UK

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter