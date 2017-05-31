Spanish banks back multi-sector DLT project

Major Spanish banks are backing a multi-sector national project to create a digital identity system based on smart contracts.

The initiative - dubbed Red Lyra - has garnered the support of Sabadell, Santander, Bankia, BBVA, BME and Caja Rural as well as leading notaries, law firms and academic institutions.



The goal is for any company to use the network to validate the identities of counterparties and individuals, for example for fast customer onboarding, as well as to operate and apply digital signatures legally.



The first services developed by the network are expected to be operational in the "next few months" says Red Lyra director Alex Puig, a well-known face in the Spanish fintech and virtual currency sector.



He says Red Lyra will act as a not-for-profit association funded by its members with the aim of building a semi-public and authorised network for developing new digital services using distributed ledger technology and smart contracts.