Login | Sign up |Help
31 July 2017
visit www.finastra.com
» View all news Next story »

Andy Murray joins Revolut crowdfunding round

5 hours ago  |  1392 views  |  0 Andy Murray

Tennis champ Andy Murray is one of tens of thousands of investors to have pledged to join a multi-million pound crowdfunding round for digital banking outfit Revolut.

More than 40,000 Revolut customers from 55 countries clamoured to pre-register for the crowdfund, meaning that £17 million has been pledged, although the startup is only looking to raise £4 million to complete its £50 million Series B funding round.

World number one Murray has committed to invest in the firm as part of his long-term partnership with Seedrs, the London-based equity crowdfunding platform. The tennis ace joined the Seedrs Advisory Board in 2015 and has since regularly used it to make investments.

Revolut promises customers the ability to open an account in 60 seconds, make free international money transfers with 16 currencies in-app with the interbank exchange rate and spend fee-free globally with a contactless MasterCard.

Last week, the outfit launched personal IBAN accounts across Europe allowing customers to have their salary paid directly into their Revolut account. Also in the pipeline is cryptocurrency integration, allowing customers to hold, spend, exchange and transfer internally in Bitcoin, with Litecoin and Ethereum soon to follow.

For business customers Revolut recently launched business accounts across Europe, allowing companies to hold, exchange and transfer in 25 currencies with the interbank exchange rate, issuing employees corporate cards for global fee-free spending.

Nikolay Storonsky, CEO, Revolut, says: “We are incredibly excited to open our Series B round to as many members of our 750,000 strong community as possible through our crowdfund on Seedrs. Word of mouth by our loyal customer base is the reason that Revolut has achieved so much in just two years.

"As a token of our appreciation we are offering them the chance to play a longer term role in the fintech revolution by owning equity in a fast scaling fintech as we embark on our global mission."

ChannelsRETAIL BANKINGSTART UPSPAYMENTSMOBILE & ONLINE
KeywordsFINDEXNON-BANK COMPETITORS

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

Revolut scores bumper $66 million investment round

Revolut scores bumper $66 million investment round

12 July 2017  |  6300 views  |  0 comments | 15 tweets | 13 linkedin
Revolut launches new business service across UK and Europe

Revolut launches new business service across UK and Europe

13 June 2017  |  6509 views  |  0 comments | 9 tweets | 16 linkedin
Revolut founder hits back at Brexit scaremongers

Revolut founder hits back at Brexit scaremongers

20 April 2017  |  7973 views  |  0 comments | 11 tweets | 6 linkedin
Revolut to undertake &#163;4 million crowdfund raise; launches subscription service

Revolut to undertake £4 million crowdfund raise; launches subscription service

23 March 2017  |  5410 views  |  0 comments | 3 tweets | 5 linkedin
Advantage Ellevest as Venus Williams invests in robo-advisory service for women

Advantage Ellevest as Venus Williams invests in robo-advisory service for women

15 September 2016  |  5932 views  |  0 comments | 10 tweets | 6 linkedin
Andy Murray joins Seedrs Advisory Board

Andy Murray joins Seedrs Advisory Board

08 June 2015  |  3236 views  |  0 comments | 3 tweets | 1 linkedin
More news »

Related company news

Revolut - all news
 

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
visit www.abe-eba.euvisit www.niceactimize.comvisit www.ncr.com

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
US firm to implant employees with RFID chipsUS firm to implant employees with RFID chi...
10957 views 16 comments | 33 tweets | 39 linkedin
UniCredit confirms data breachUniCredit confirms data breach
9174 views comments | 11 tweets | 18 linkedin
Santander looks to smooth fintech integration with BiBoxSantander looks to smooth fintech integrat...
9014 views comments | 16 tweets | 15 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyHow automation can help transform the fina...
8910 views 0 | 6 tweets | 2 linkedin
Cards overtake cash for consumer payments in AustraliaCards overtake cash for consumer payments...
8677 views comments | 18 tweets | 24 linkedin

Featured job

Product Manager, Banking & Corporate Payments (North America)

Competitive
New York, NY - USA (some flexibility on location)

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter