 
Login | Sign up |Help
11 April 2017
Visit EBAday.com
» View all news Next story »

Revolut to undertake £4 million crowdfund raise; launches subscription service

23 March 2017  |  4492 views  |  0 Blurr Business People Walking

Revolut is taking a leaf out of Amazon's playbook, launching a Prime-like subscription account that gives members cheaper deals and the opportunity to participate in a forthcoming crowdfunding raise.

A 12-month membership to Revolut Premium will cost £72 and offers subscribers fee-free currency exchanges at interbank rates, a premium Mastercard, overseas medical insurance, a doubling of limits on ATM withdrawals and 24x7 customer support.

The first 5000 customers to sign up to Revolut Premium will also receive priority access to invest in the company’s upcoming investment round on crowdfunding platform, Seedrs, a £4 million campaign which follows a successful £1 million raise last year.

Initially conceived as a foreign exchange app, Revolut has significantly expanded its portfolio of offerings to encompass current accounts and fast loan deals, attracting 550,000 customers across 42 European countries.

The company is currently in the process of launching a business platform targeted at helping British and European companies to manage international payments, payroll and corporate travel.

Nikolay Storonsky, founder & CEO, Revolut says: “Revolut is building a 21st century finance alternative designed for a global lifestyle. Revolut Premium will be an all-you-can-eat membership program for a new generation of digitally-driven demanding consumers who feel disengaged from their current financial service providers.”
ChannelsMOBILE & ONLINEPAYMENTSSTART UPSRETAIL BANKING
KeywordsFINDEX

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

Meet Rita; Revolut's troubleshooting digital assistant

Meet Rita; Revolut's troubleshooting digital assistant

08 February 2017  |  5177 views  |  0 comments | 3 tweets | 9 linkedin
Revolut breaks UK crowdfunding record with over &#163;12 million pledged

Revolut breaks UK crowdfunding record with over £12 million pledged

13 July 2016  |  6880 views  |  0 comments | 26 tweets | 10 linkedin
More news »

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
Find out moreVisit capgemini.com

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech in 2016JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech i...
10153 views comments | 35 tweets | 23 linkedin
How hackers took complete control of a legit Brazilian bankHow hackers took complete control of a leg...
8782 views comments | 16 tweets | 35 linkedin
Cash continues to dominate POS payments in EuropeCash continues to dominate POS payments in...
8324 views comments | 21 tweets | 26 linkedin
BNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French neo bank Compte-NickelBNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French...
8189 views comments | 23 tweets | 22 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyProviding the essential link for blockchai...
6610 views 0 | 7 tweets | 4 linkedin

Featured job

Head of Sales, Buy-Side Operational Risk / Cyber Security (London, UK)

to 120K base, £300K ote, stock options
London, UK

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter