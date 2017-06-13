 
14 June 2017
Revolut launches new business service across UK and Europe

22 hours ago  |  3497 views  |  0 Dollar note jigsaw

Revolut's transformation from a money transfer app to a full-scale bank is picking up pace as the UK fintech firm launches a business platform for British and European companies to manage international payments, payroll and corporate travel.

Revolut says the new service will allow companies to sign up for multi currency accounts in minutes, transfer money with the interbank exchange rate and issue employees with corporate cards for global fee-free spending.

The company says 12,000 businesses have pre-registered to participate in the programme after previewing its plans earlier this year. Businesses will have the option to choose from three packages, ranging from £25.00 - £1,000 per month, with the first month free.

Additional features will include free and instant money transfers between companies that are signed up to Revolut for Business, real-time spending notifications, and dedicated customer support.

Nik Storonsky, Founder & CEO of Revolut says: “Revolut has literally reinvented the way in which people spend and send money abroad, and so launching a business service was the next logical step for us. We can apply the same innovation to help businesses across the UK and Europe eliminate unfair banking fees.”

Launched nearly two years ago, Revolut has significantly expanded its portfolio of offerings to encompass current accounts and fast loan deals, attracting 650,000 customers in the process.
