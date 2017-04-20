 
Login | Sign up |Help
20 April 2017
Visit EBAday.com
» View all news Next story »

Revolut founder hits back at Brexit 'scaremongers'

2 hours ago  |  1303 views  |  1 London skyline - old Natwest tower and gherkin

As a new round of reports suggest a rebound in fintech spending by VCs in London, the founder and CEO of Revolut has hit out at the doom-mongering about Britain's post-Brexit future by his peers at Transferwise and Azimo.

New figures from the founders of London Tech Week say the capital's burgeoning fintech scene scored over £177 million of funding since the beginning of the year - more than any other quarter in 2016. The numbers were driven by major deals for Funding Circle (£82 million), Monzo (£22 million) and Currency Cloud (£20.27 million).

Another report from tech investment bank GP Bullhound, positions London as the European capital for fintech unicorns, pointing out that the UK houses four tech behemoths with a combined value of $18.5bn, compared to just two in the rest of Europe, which are worth $4.6bn between them.

Nik Storonsky, founder & CEO of Revolut, says: "Fintech produces more billion-dollar-valued startups than any other segment in the UK, and includes digital financial services, from money transfer to peer-to-peer loans. There is no doubt in our minds that London will remain a hub for fintech irrespective of what a few fear mongering individuals might say."

Storonsky's views can be seen as a rebuff to fellow fintech founder Taavet Hinrikus of Transferwise who remains outspokenly pessimistic about Britain's future outside of Europe.

At a government-backed conference last week designed to trumpet the UK as a post-Brexit fintech powerhouse, the CEO of Transferwise went off-message, suggesting startups should avoid London and confirming that his own firm will move its European headquarters to the mainland.

Likewise Azimo has moved to open an office in Dublin, fearful that the loss of passporting rights and a clampdown on free movement of people will hurt the business and do irreparable damage to London's status as a fintech powerhouse.

Storonsky takes a strikingly different position: "Revolut is passionate about nurturing the home-grown talent that continues to drive UK fintech forward, as well as continuing to attract the best people from around the world and Brexit won't change this. As a Russian immigrant to the UK, I have built a home and a business here and if I was starting over I would make exactly the same decisions and even post Brexit London would still be top of my list."
ChannelsRETAIL BANKINGBREXITSTART UPSWHOLESALE BANKING

Comments: (1)

Pawan Gupta
Pawan Gupta - JMD Arts - Patna | 20 April, 2017, 12:06

Hello sir, How are you and great Thanks your corporation . we want for global sourcess Enterprises , Wholesale & Franchisee Business  some growth the business with social work combined UNICEF or other , without problem in any government .Be Yours Believable, Mine Dense Major plutocrat, please help me and your faith is strong , I conversing yours passage across , Ride crafty.

Be the first to give this comment the thumbs up 0 thumb ups! (Log in to thumb up)
Report
Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

Transferwise boss warns fintech startups against Brexit Britain

Transferwise boss warns fintech startups against Brexit Britain

12 April 2017  |  9795 views  |  6 comments | 15 tweets | 8 linkedin
Chancellor and BofE governor bang the post-Brexit drum for UK fintech

Chancellor and BofE governor bang the post-Brexit drum for UK fintech

12 April 2017  |  5227 views  |  0 comments | 7 tweets | 7 linkedin
Brexit to drive corporate banking shake up

Brexit to drive corporate banking shake up

09 March 2017  |  6847 views  |  0 comments | 10 tweets | 6 linkedin
Paris to build seven new skyscrapers to accommodate banks fleeing Britain

Paris to build seven new skyscrapers to accommodate banks fleeing Britain

22 February 2017  |  4308 views  |  0 comments | 9 tweets | 12 linkedin
Investment in UK fintech drops by a third in 2016

Investment in UK fintech drops by a third in 2016

07 February 2017  |  7659 views  |  1 comments | 19 tweets | 14 linkedin
UK Government to host international fintech conference as Brexit shadow looms

UK Government to host international fintech conference as Brexit shadow looms

27 January 2017  |  13485 views  |  1 comments | 26 tweets | 17 linkedin
Accenture beats Brexit blues with largest-ever London startup programme

Accenture beats Brexit blues with largest-ever London startup programme

16 January 2017  |  15031 views  |  0 comments | 33 tweets | 20 linkedin
A third of London's City workers could face relocation in wake of Brexit - survey

A third of London's City workers could face relocation in wake of Brexit - survey

25 November 2016  |  17528 views  |  0 comments
Brexit depression casts dark cloud over UK fintech investment

Brexit depression casts dark cloud over UK fintech investment

16 November 2016  |  6710 views  |  1 comments | 19 tweets | 11 linkedin
Brexit poll paints confused picture for London's prospects

Brexit poll paints confused picture for London's prospects

02 November 2016  |  5158 views  |  0 comments | 4 tweets | 6 linkedin
Hard Brexit will have a crushing impact on UK tax take and jobs warns City lobby

Hard Brexit will have a crushing impact on UK tax take and jobs warns City lobby

05 October 2016  |  7752 views  |  0 comments | 5 tweets | 9 linkedin
Brexit-scarred London fintech startups enquire about moving to Berlin

Brexit-scarred London fintech startups enquire about moving to Berlin

18 July 2016  |  11290 views  |  2 comments | 18 tweets | 17 linkedin
More news »

Related company news

TransferWise - all news
 

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
Visit capgemini.comvisit dh.comRegister now

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
hands typing furiouslyNational Blockchain Coalition: No Dutch Po...
7715 views 2 | 1 tweets
Getting ready for open banking: What the m...
6361 views comments | 3 linkedin
Western Union and MoneyGram unveil Facebook Messenger bots; Mastercard and Amex pile inWestern Union and MoneyGram unveil Faceboo...
6316 views comments | 15 tweets | 14 linkedin
Prisoners build PCs from stolen parts then apply for credit cards in fellow inmate's namePrisoners build PCs from stolen parts then...
5737 views comments | 5 tweets | 7 linkedin
Lloyds partners Microsoft to pilot facial recognition access to online bankingLloyds partners Microsoft to pilot facial...
5686 views comments | 22 tweets | 19 linkedin

Featured job

Head of Sales, Buy-Side Operational Risk / Cyber Security (London, UK)

to 120K base, £300K ote, stock options
London, UK

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter