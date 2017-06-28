 
Login | Sign up |Help
28 June 2017
visit http://events.sap.com/gb/fsi-forum-2017/en/home
» View all news Next story »

Santander poaches Intuit veteran to push digital agenda

3 hours ago  |  1431 views  |  0 Banco Santander

Banco Santander has appointed a nine-year veteran of US financial software house Intuit as chief digital and innovation officer.

Lindsey Argalas will be packing her bags and moving to Madrid to take up her new role at the Spanish bank in September. Reporting to Santander chairman Ana Botín, she will be responsible for developing the bank's digital strategy, supporting innovation throughout the group and encouraging collaboration across Santander’s businesses and markets.

As SVP and chief of staff to Intuit’s CEO, Argalas was responsible for overseeing large, strategic company-wide initiatives and helping transform Intuit into a global, cloud-driven product and platform company. Prior to Intuit, she worked as a principal at the Boston Consulting group for ten years in Europe, Australia and across the USA.

Botín says of the appointment: “The investment and progress we are making in digital is a critically important part of our strategy, allowing us to reach more customers with better, faster and more efficient services. I am delighted to appoint someone of Lindsey’s calibre to this important role.”

Santander's former head of global innovation, Peter Jackson quit the role in February to take up a post as chief executive of Worldpay.
ChannelsRETAIL BANKINGWHOLESALE BANKING
KeywordsPEOPLE

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

Santander launches in-branch mortgage video service

Santander launches in-branch mortgage video service

23 June 2017  |  4544 views  |  0 comments | 7 tweets | 8 linkedin
Santander's Openbank relaunched as 100% digital bank

Santander's Openbank relaunched as 100% digital bank

16 June 2017  |  16654 views  |  0 comments | 49 tweets | 61 linkedin
Santander taps IBM to develop customer service apps for employee iPhones

Santander taps IBM to develop customer service apps for employee iPhones

27 February 2017  |  7785 views  |  0 comments | 13 tweets | 12 linkedin
Worldpay poaches Santander innovation head

Worldpay poaches Santander innovation head

02 February 2017  |  7399 views  |  0 comments | 12 tweets | 7 linkedin
Santander invests in B2B supply chain platform Tradeshift

Santander invests in B2B supply chain platform Tradeshift

05 December 2016  |  17549 views  |  0 comments | 11 tweets | 11 linkedin
Santander doubles down on fintech fund

Santander doubles down on fintech fund

19 July 2016  |  11714 views  |  0 comments | 23 tweets | 29 linkedin
Blythe Masters takes on blockchain advisor role at Santander

Blythe Masters takes on blockchain advisor role at Santander

12 July 2016  |  6351 views  |  0 comments | 4 tweets | 12 linkedin
Santander investment fund buys stake in digital ID firm Socure

Santander investment fund buys stake in digital ID firm Socure

22 June 2016  |  8887 views  |  0 comments | 16 tweets | 4 linkedin
Santander taps Ripple blockchain tech for international payments app

Santander taps Ripple blockchain tech for international payments app

26 May 2016  |  15125 views  |  0 comments | 36 tweets | 43 linkedin
Big banks join $40 million SigFig round

Big banks join $40 million SigFig round

24 May 2016  |  5818 views  |  0 comments | 8 tweets | 6 linkedin
Santander soft launches Kabbage in UK

Santander soft launches Kabbage in UK

04 April 2016  |  12605 views  |  1 comments | 20 tweets | 25 linkedin
Santander to close 13% of Spanish branch network this year

Santander to close 13% of Spanish branch network this year

01 April 2016  |  7499 views  |  0 comments | 14 tweets | 13 linkedin
Santander creates tech-heavy advisory board

Santander creates tech-heavy advisory board

22 March 2016  |  12329 views  |  0 comments | 34 tweets | 34 linkedin
Santander launches 'voice banking' technology

Santander launches 'voice banking' technology

22 March 2016  |  15759 views  |  0 comments | 48 tweets | 53 linkedin
Financial industry giants join $50m Digital Asset Holdings funding round

Financial industry giants join $50m Digital Asset Holdings funding round

21 January 2016  |  13834 views  |  0 comments | 13 tweets | 20 linkedin
More news »

Related company news

Intuit - all news
Banco Santander - all news
 

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
visit www.www.fisglobal.comvisit wavestone-advisors.co.ukdownload the report now

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
ECB preps eurozone-wide instant payments serviceECB preps eurozone-wide instant payments s...
9201 views comments | 19 tweets | 37 linkedin
ABN Amro tests wearable tech for contactless paymentsABN Amro tests wearable tech for contactle...
8755 views comments | 10 tweets | 6 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyThe EU and blockchain: taking the lead?
7561 views 0 | 8 tweets | 7 linkedin
Asia still top dog for payments innovation but Europe gaining groundAsia still top dog for payments innovation...
7491 views comments | 10 tweets | 9 linkedin
Mastercard eyes opportunities to profit from sharing economyMastercard eyes opportunities to profit fr...
6992 views comments | 6 tweets | 6 linkedin

Featured job

Global Head of Sales - Trade Finance / Supply Chain Software - London

Six Figure Base + Commission + Stock Options
London

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter