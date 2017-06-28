Santander poaches Intuit veteran to push digital agenda

Banco Santander has appointed a nine-year veteran of US financial software house Intuit as chief digital and innovation officer.

Lindsey Argalas will be packing her bags and moving to Madrid to take up her new role at the Spanish bank in September. Reporting to Santander chairman Ana Botín, she will be responsible for developing the bank's digital strategy, supporting innovation throughout the group and encouraging collaboration across Santander’s businesses and markets.



As SVP and chief of staff to Intuit’s CEO, Argalas was responsible for overseeing large, strategic company-wide initiatives and helping transform Intuit into a global, cloud-driven product and platform company. Prior to Intuit, she worked as a principal at the Boston Consulting group for ten years in Europe, Australia and across the USA.



Botín says of the appointment: “The investment and progress we are making in digital is a critically important part of our strategy, allowing us to reach more customers with better, faster and more efficient services. I am delighted to appoint someone of Lindsey’s calibre to this important role.”



Santander's former head of global innovation, Peter Jackson quit the role in February to take up a post as chief executive of Worldpay.

