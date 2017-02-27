 
11 April 2017
Santander taps IBM to develop customer service apps for employee iPhones

27 February 2017

Santander is to equip 11,000 employess with iPhones running IBM MobileFirst for iOS apps, using real-time enterprise data to improve customer engagement.

Available to employees supporting Corporate, SME, Private and Retail Banking customers, the phones will provide immediate access to up-to-date information on products, services, and clients, allowing them to make tailored recommendations to customers on bank products.

The first set of apps for deployment will help branch managers view performance and client metrics and put risk management tools and reports into the palms of corporate account execs.

IBM is using Apple's programming language Swift to develop the apps, which will be integrated with Santander’s enterprise systems to put real-time data at the fingertips of employees.

The first set of apps are planned for release in April, and new apps will continue being developed during the next two years of the contract says Gareth Mackown, European mobile and Apple leader, IBM.

He adds: “Through our partnership with Apple, we’re putting innovative, data-driven mobile solutions in the hands of Santander’s employees to empower them with information that transforms the way they approach customer service.”
